Biochar Market in US to grow by USD 161.2 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing need for soil improvement to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK , Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US biochar market size is expected to grow by USD 161.2 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 15.82% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The increasing need for soil improvement drives the market growth during the forecast period. There is increasing popularity for biochar due to its soil amendment properties including water retention, permeability, water infiltration, and drainage. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on sustainable solutions for soil health and crop yield improvement. Factors such as the rising emphasis on sustainable practices and minimizing the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides due to the growing awareness of environmental issues are significantly contributing to the growth of biochar. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Biochar Market in US

US Biochar Market: Market Dynamics

Major Trends - The growing inclination towards organic farming is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges - Lack of awareness and understanding is a major challenge impeding the market growth in US during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key US Biochar Market Players:

The biochar market in the US is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Blue Sky Biochar, V-Grid Energy Systems Inc., ALL Power Labs, Aries Clean Technologies LLC, Avello Bioenergy Inc., Biochar Now LLC, Biochar Supreme LLC, Bioforcetech Corp., Carbo Culture co, Coaltec Energy USA, Ecotone Inc., Glanris Biocarbon Biochar, High Plains Biochar LLC, Karr Group, Lewis Bamboo, Oregon Biochar Solutions, Pacific Biochar Benefit Corp., Seneca Farms Biochar LLC, and Vermont Biochar

US Biochar Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by technology (pyrolysis, gasification, and others) and application (farming, power generation, and industrial and others).

The market share growth by the pyrolysis segment is significant during the forecast period. Pyrolysis can be referred to as a thermal decomposition process that converts organic materials, including biomass, into biochar, along with other byproducts such as bio-oil and syngas. Biochar is a charcoal-like substance that is extensively used as a soil amendment and carbon sequestration tool. There is increasing popularity for the pyrolysis segment as a sustainable method for converting biomass waste into valuable products, including biochar. The main advantage of this segment is that it offers an alternative to conventional waste disposal methods, minimizing the amount of organic waste going to landfills, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports



Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The bunker fuel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 29.32 billion. The market segmentation by Type (MGO, HSFO, and VLFSO), Application (container, bulk carrier, oil tanker, general cargo, and chemical tanker), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of the shipping industry is driving growth in the bunker fuel market.

The wind turbine gear oil market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 126.37 million. The market segmentation by Product (synthetic gear oil and mineral gear oil), Application (onshore and offshore), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth in the wind turbine market is driving the market growth.

US Biochar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 161.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Blue Sky Biochar, V-Grid Energy Systems Inc., ALL Power Labs , Aries Clean Technologies LLC, Avello Bioenergy Inc., Biochar Now LLC, Biochar Supreme LLC, Bioforcetech Corp., Carbo Culture co, Coaltec Energy USA, Ecotone Inc., Glanris Biocarbon Biochar, High Plains Biochar LLC, Karr Group, Lewis Bamboo, Oregon Biochar Solutions, Pacific Biochar Benefit Corp., Seneca Farms Biochar LLC, and Vermont Biochar Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio