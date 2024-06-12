Bone Staple Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 76.17 million from 2024-2028, High prevalence of osteoporosis boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bone staple systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 76.17 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. High prevalence of osteoporosis is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in product launches. However, risks associated with placement and removal of bone staples poses a challenge. Key market players include Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Inc., BioPro Inc., Conmed Corp., DJO Global Inc., Globus Medical Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medicalex Francemed, Neosteo SA, Ortho Solutions UK Ltd, OrthoPediatrics Corp., Paragon 28 Inc., Reign Medical, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Vast Ortho, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

Bone Staple Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 76.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Key companies profiled Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Inc., BioPro Inc., Conmed Corp., DJO Global Inc., Globus Medical Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medicalex Francemed, Neosteo SA, Ortho Solutions UK Ltd, OrthoPediatrics Corp., Paragon 28 Inc., Reign Medical, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Vast Ortho, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

Bone staple systems have gained significant attention in the orthopedic industry due to their simplicity and effectiveness in stabilizing fractures or osteotomies for quick bone healing. The market for bone staple systems is experiencing growth with the introduction of advanced products. In 2020, MedShape Inc. launched the DynaClip Forte Bone Fixation System, while Medline unveiled the UNITE REFLEX Nitinol Staple System in 2021. Intelivation Technologies introduced the TruTrack Memory Staple System, and Fuse Medical Inc. launched the Fuse Orbitum Compression Staple. These new systems offer enhanced ease of implantation, increased compression capabilities, and improved surgical efficiencies.

The Bone Staple Systems market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries performed worldwide. Key players in this industry include manufacturers of bone staples and related instruments. These companies focus on innovation and improvement of their products to meet the demands of surgeons and patients. For instance, some companies offer self-drilling bone staples, which simplify the surgical procedure and reduce operation time.

Additionally, the use of biodegradable bone staples is on the rise due to their benefits in promoting faster healing and reducing the need for secondary surgeries. Furthermore, the trend towards minimally invasive surgeries is driving the development of smaller, more precise bone staple systems. Overall, the Bone Staple Systems market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The bone staple systems market faces challenges due to risks in placement and removal. Bridge compression can be reduced if staples extrude or deform. Intraoperative errors can damage bone channels with leg spikes. Angular adjustments can loosen staples and impact leg-to-bone contact. Improper bone substrate preparation can lead to loose constructs. Divergent angular relationships during insertion can prevent compression and deform staples. These issues can negatively impact market growth.

The Bone Staple Systems market faces several challenges in its implementation and usage. Orthopedic centers and hospitals require advanced technology for effective bone repair. The use of bone staples offers several benefits such as faster healing and reduced risk of infection. However, the high cost of these systems and the need for specialized surgical skills pose significant challenges. Additionally, the availability of alternative bone repair methods like plates and screws adds to the competition.

Clinics and medical centers must decide on the most cost-effective and efficient bone repair solution based on their resources and patient needs. The use of cancers and other diseases in bone repair also adds complexity to the market landscape. Overall, the Bone Staple Systems market requires continuous innovation and improvement to address these challenges and meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Orthopedic centers

1.3 Ambulatory surgical centers

1.4 Clinics Material 2.1 Shape memory bone staple systems

2.2 Mechanical bone staple systems Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals- Hospitals are key customers in the global bone staple systems market due to their extensive use in orthopedic procedures. These institutions prioritize reliable and user-friendly bone staple systems for patient care. Hospitals, as major trauma and orthopedic surgery providers, seek advanced and versatile bone staple systems for various surgical needs.

Innovative bone staple technologies are adopted by hospitals to enhance surgical procedures and reduce recovery times, driving market growth. The Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, is an example of a hospital leading in musculoskeletal care, offering a range of bone staple systems for different procedures. Cost-effective solutions are a priority for hospitals, making economically viable bone staple systems in high demand.

Research Analysis

The Bone Staple Systems Market, integral to orthopedic device advancements, includes Absorbable Bone Staples, Table Fixation Staples, and Osteotomy Fixation Staples. These are critical in procedures like epiphysiodesis, ligament reconstruction, and knee injury treatment. Key applications extend to sports medicine, addressing knee ligament repairs and ankle fractures, as well as geriatric care for osteoporosis-related fractures and arthrodesis.

Additionally, the market encompasses bone replacement implants for foot and vertebrae surgeries, alongside bone cement glue for enhanced fixation and healing. Employing neutralization techniques, these systems ensure optimal bone alignment, driving growth and innovation in orthopedic solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Bone Staple Systems market, encompassing orthopedic devices, bone replacement, and bone cement glue, is experiencing robust growth driven by the surge in orthopedic surgeries globally. These systems, utilizing materials like titanium and stainless steel, are crucial in procedures such as spinal fusion, fracture repair, and joint reconstruction. Advancements in surgical techniques and technologies enhance their efficacy, offering reduced operating time, minimal soft tissue damage, and improved patient outcomes. The aging population and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries further propel market demand, solidifying the role of bone staple systems in modern orthopedic care.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals



Orthopedic Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Clinics

Material

Shape Memory Bone Staple Systems



Mechanical Bone Staple Systems

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

