Biocoat, Inc. Continues to Expand Team; Appoints Garrett Plank as Director of Business Development

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocoat, Inc., a specialty manufacturer of hydrophilic biomaterial coatings for medical devices, announced today that it has expanded its Business Development team, adding Garrett Plank as the company's Director of Business Development.

"Garrett's background in materials science and engineering, combined with his working experience in business development within the medical device industry, makes him a perfect match for Biocoat. Garrett will be leading customer engagements in the Western U.S. and will be responsible for expanding our hydrophilic coating and Coating Services business within both current and new customers," said Jim Moran, President and CEO, Biocoat.

Prior to joining Biocoat, Plank was with Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and MEDRON Inc., in various engineering, project management and business development roles. Plank received a B.S. degree in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Utah. Plank will be based in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, and will focus on developing Biocoat's business throughout the Western United States.

"I am thrilled to join the Biocoat team and I look forward to being part of a rapidly expanding company that creates custom hydrophilic coating solutions for companies that are developing cutting edge interventional medical devices," said Plank. He further added, "With our expanding portfolio of products and capabilities, the Biocoat team is committed to working with each of our customers to provide them with the best possible hydrophilic coating solution."

Plank, along with the Biocoat team, will be exhibiting at the BIOMEDevice tradeshow on December 4-5, 2019, in San Jose, CA, in Booth #520. To arrange a meeting, contact sales@biocoat.com.

About Biocoat, Inc.

Biocoat, Inc. develops and licenses biomaterial coatings for medical devices that are custom engineered to meet specific clinical parameters. The company specializes in supplying lubricious hydrophilic coatings for medical devices to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. Biocoat is also able to provide coating services to aspiring medical device companies that require assistance with manufacturing.

