Biocoat, Inc. Expands Business Development Team; Adds Joshua de Freitas as Business Development Director

"Biocoat's dedication to providing best-in-class customer service requires that we have experienced resources, like Josh, to guide our partners as they move through their product development lifecycle," said Jim Moran, President and CEO, Biocoat. "Josh will be tasked with expanding customer engagement and with building deeper relationships with R&D professionals in the medical device industry located on the West Coast of the United States, in the Asia-Pacific region and India."

Prior to joining Biocoat, de Freitas held roles with Royal DSM and TE Connectivity. He also served as an Officer in the United States Army for 10 years. De Freitas received a Master's of Business Administration in International Business from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware.

"I joined Biocoat because I was interested in growing my career at a company that is expanding its product offerings and that offers custom solutions for its clients' needs," said de Freitas. "Biocoat's addition of a hydrophilic UV cure coating product and other ongoing development programs, combined with superior customer service, ensure that current and future customers will benefit well into the future."

Biocoat, Inc. develops and licenses biomaterial coatings for medical devices that are custom engineered to meet specific clinical parameters. The company specializes in supplying lubricious hydrophilic coatings for medical devices to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. Biocoat is also able to provide coating services to aspiring medical device companies that require assistance with manufacturing.

