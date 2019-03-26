Biocompatibility Testing for Medical Devices Seminar (Boston , United States - June 13th-14th, 2019)

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biocompatibility Testing for Medical Devices" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical device field is one of the most heavily regulated industries, for obvious reasons. Medical devices are an important tool in efforts to improve patient care and treatment outcomes. Learn how to achieve more successful biocompatibility testing outcomes by attending this seminar.



Biocompatibility testing is in the spotlight with regulatory bodies - especially with the recent release of the updated European MDRs and the FDA's Guidance document on ISO 10993-1. It is essential for medical device manufacturers to have an understanding of the current landscape for biocompatibility testing while keeping an eye on the future trends that will affect future requirements. This seminar will discuss the recent changes to regulatory documents and standards and how they will impact the overall biocompatibility assessment of medical devices.



Attendees will understand and apply ISO 10993-1 and the FDA Guidance on its use. They will know how to use the ISO documents to locate information that you need. Understand what tests to select and how to choose among various options.



By attending this seminar, attendees will get answers of these questions:

When is testing not the only option?

Understand how to apply Materials characterization, and more importantly learn how to use the information to understand biological safety?

Understand ISO 14971 and how to use it?

Learn how to use ISO 10993-1 as a tool for hazard identification?

Learn how to develop a program that guides your device on the regulatory path and reduces your time to market?

Practice how to execute your plan from development to completion and how to schedule and document the implementation of your biocompatibility plan?

Learning Objectives:



After completing this seminar, participants should be familiar with the full scope of ISO 10993-1, including the current version.



The topics covered will include:

Gain a deeper understanding of global regulatory expectations for biological safety.

Know how to review reports for accurate data and work with a laboratory when unexpected results are reported.

Understand evaluating complexities for drug/device combination devices.

Familiarization with calculating allowable limits for cancer, chemical mixtures, and assessment of unidentified chemicals.

Experience working application with real life examples to calculate allowable limits, experience testing errors and how to mitigate them, and then manage a device from concept to market clearance.

Gain knowledge on the principles of toxicology, FDA consensus standards, and Good Laboratory Practices.

Learn the difference between evaluation and testing. Recognize when testing is absolutely necessary and how to avoid unnecessary testing.

Areas Covered:



The areas that will be discussed in the seminar will include the following topics throughout the agenda:

History of ISO 19993-1

Overview of collateral standards, i.e., 10993-X

Risk based approach (for Biocompatibility)

Review of ISO 14971 Risk management file

Biocompatibility evaluation endpoints

Endpoint assessment vs. testing

Endpoint consideration: Test specific

Chemical testing: Extractables and Leachables

Toxicology assessment

Key Topics Covered:



Day 1



08.30 AM - 08.59 AM: Registration and Meet & Greet



09.00 AM - 10.00 AM:

Seminar outline

History of Biocompatibility testing

10.00 AM - 11.00 AM: ISO 10993-1

The general principles governing the biological evaluation of medical devices within a risk management process;

The general categorization of devices based on the nature and duration of their contact with the body;

The evaluation of existing relevant data from all sources;

The identification of gaps in the available data set on the basis of a risk analysis;

The identification of additional data sets necessary to analyse the biological safety of the medical device;

The assessment of the biological safety of the medical device.

11.00 AM - 12.00 PM: FDA & 10993-1

ODE Final Biocompatibility Guidance Use of ISO 10993-1 Biological evaluation of medical devices - Part 1: Evaluation and testing within a risk management process Published: June 16, 2016

12.00 PM - 01.00 PM: Lunch



01.00 PM - 02.00 PM: ISO 14971-Risk Assessment

Have risks been designed out if possible?

Have manufacturers shown that risks have been reduced as much as possible?

Have manufacturers conducted a risk benefit analysis for all risks?

Have residual risks been incorrectly reduced by warnings placed on IFUs or provided in training?

02.00 PM - 03.00 PM: Developing a Biological Safety Plan

Biological Safety: More than just Test Data

Leverage information that is known about the constituents of the device

Identify and characterize biological and toxicological hazards associated with the medical device product in an effort to characterize risk

Define a plan for ensuring biological safety

Explain how your company uses the requirements of ISO 109931:2003 to assure biological safety

03.00 PM - 04.00 PM: Chemical Testing: Extractables & Leachables

Regulators are concerned with substances migrating from different materials (polymers, metals, glass etc.) which patients may be exposed to through many different routes of administration.

Extractables studies

Leachables studies

Analytical Techniques for Extractables and Leachables

What do the results tell you?

04.00 PM - 04.30 PM: Good laboratory practices

What are they? How do they apply?

Day 2



08.30 AM - 10.00 AM: ISO 10993-17 Allowable Limits

Approach for setting tolerable intake (TI) values for chemical compounds released from medical device materials based on the method described in the standard

Practical advice is provided on how to derive both non-cancer and cancer-based TI values

10.00 PM - 12.00 PM: Biocompatibility Endpoints-Testing

Use of ISO 10993-1 and the FDA-modified matrix (Attachment A) to determine the relevant biocompatibility endpoints for an evaluation

General biocompatibility testing considerations, including test article preparation

Specific considerations for the following testing: cytotoxicity, sensitization, hemocompatibility, pyrogenicity, implantation, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive and developmental toxicity, and degradation assessments

Chemical assessment recommendations

Considerations for labeling devices as -free

12.00 PM - 12.30 PM: Seminar wrap up

