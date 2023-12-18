Biocon Biologics Concludes Integration of Acquired Biosimilars Business in ~120 countries

News provided by

Biocon Biologics Ltd

18 Dec, 2023, 06:14 ET

10+ Emerging Markets, Japan & ANZ Transition in Final Phase

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocon Biologics, a unique, fully integrated, global biosimilars company with a rich portfolio of insulins and monoclonal antibodies, has successfully concluded the integration of the acquired Viatris biosimilars business with the transition of 10+ Emerging Markets and Japan, Australia and New Zealand in the final phase.

Continue Reading
PFA the banner image (PRNewsfoto/Biocon Biologics Ltd)
PFA the banner image (PRNewsfoto/Biocon Biologics Ltd)

All Viatris' biosimilars brands, including Ogivri® & Hertraz® (bTrastuzumab), Abevmy® (bBevacizumab), Fulphila® (bPegfilgrastim), Hulio® (bAdalimumab), Nepexto® (bEtanercept), Semglee® (bGlargine) and Kirsty® (bAspart) are now part of Biocon Biologics' commercial franchise in Advanced Markets and 80+ Emerging Markets. Most of these products have been developed by Biocon Biologics and are being manufactured at its world-class facilities in India and Malaysia.

Biocon Biologics will now have a strong commercial footprint across ~120 countries with a direct presence in the U.S., Canada, Europe and 9 key Emerging Market countries of India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, South Africa, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

"I am very proud and excited that we have successfully completed the integration of the acquired business across 120 countries. The conclusion of this final wave of transition is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of Biocon Biologics' transformation to a fully integrated global company. I congratulate and thank the entire Biocon Biologics team – colleagues, advisors, and partners. This seamless transition, achieved ahead of schedule, is an outcome of relentless focus, untiring efforts and an unwavering commitment to patients and business continuity."  - Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director.

"This milestone presents a unique opportunity for our teams to take Brand Biocon Biologics directly to many markets. This self-led business model will take us closer to the patients, MoHs, prescribers and payers. It will allow us to expand affordable access to larger patient pools and generate significant savings for healthcare systems in these emerging markets, thus enabling equitable access to high quality biosimilars." - Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer - Emerging Markets.

Biocon Biologics has made several key leadership appointments, built new capabilities and infrastructure from the ground up and set up dedicated teams to address the growing needs of patients and customers through self-led and partner or distributor-led commercial models to ensure business continuity for patients, prescribers, partners, and healthcare systems.

Website: www.bioconbiologics.com; Twitter: @BioconBiologics; LinkedIn: Biocon Biologics 

SOURCE Biocon Biologics Ltd

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.