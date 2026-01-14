BIOCORNEUM® Announces Availability of New Dual-Action Bruise System to Enhance Post-Procedure Recovery

Expanded Product Line Featuring New, Proprietary Bruise Care System Debuted at Plastic Surgery The Meeting, New Orleans

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOCORNEUM®, the leading brand in professional scar and skin recovery, today announced the immediate availability of its new Bruise Care System. The innovative dual-approach regimen is designed to help patients prepare for and recover more quickly from cosmetic and surgical procedures, including injections, dermal fillers, and liposuction.

The BIOCORNEUM® Bruise Care System is a two-step solution that works from both inside and outside to minimize bruising and inflammation. The system, a dual-approach bruise recovery regimen is designed to help patients prepare for and recover from cosmetic procedures such as Botox®, liposuction, sclerotherapy, and dermal fillers.

The BIOCORNEUM® Bruise Care System is a two-step solution that works from both inside and outside to minimize bruising and inflammation. The system, a dual-approach bruise recovery regimen is designed to help patients prepare for and recover from cosmetic procedures such as Botox®, liposuction, sclerotherapy, and dermal fillers, and includes:

Advanced Bruise Cream: A clinically proven, proprietary formula designed to accelerate skin healing and minimize bruising. Enriched with Arnica, Vitamin K, Emu Oil, Vitamin E, and Green Tea Extract, it supports circulation and reduces inflammation. Ideal for everyday bumps or post-procedure care — including Botox®, fillers, liposuction, and sclerotherapy. Features a soothing, naturally derived floral scent and absorbs easily for a pleasant, twice-daily application before and after treatment. MSRP: $44.95

Advanced Bruise Dietary Supplement: Made from natural ingredients, this premium, proprietary blend of botanicals and nutrients is designed to support your body before and after cosmetic procedures. Featuring Arnica and Acerola extracts, plus Bromelain and Vitamin K2, this formula helps maintain healthy circulation and skin integrity. With just two capsules per day, it's an easy addition to your routine for overall wellness and confidence during recovery. MSRP: $28

The Bruise Care System offers a comprehensive approach to managing the most common side effects of aesthetic treatments. "This innovation was developed to empower both patients and practitioners in optimizing healing outcomes with trusted, evidence-based formulas," said Kristy Matus, Vice President of Product Management.

Availability

The new products will be offered through surgeons and dermatologists and are available direct-to-consumers on BIOCORNEUM.com and Amazon with Walmart availability to follow.

About BIOCORNEUM®

BIOCORNEUM is the physician-recommended brand for scar, bruise, and recovery treatments, trusted by professionals and chosen by individuals who want results they can see and confidence they can feel. Its proprietary formulas are clinically proven to improve the appearance of scars, reduce bruising and support recovery. With over a decade of proven outcomes across clinical settings and at-home recovery, BIOCORNEUM delivers trusted solutions that help people heal beautifully and move forward with confidence. BIOCORNEUM is part of Nuance Medical's scar, skincare, and recovery portfolio, which also includes the Biodermis line of products such as Pro-Sil, Epi-Derm, and Epifoam. Nuance Medical is the parent company of both BIOCORNEUM and Biodermis, bringing these trusted brands together under one organization dedicated to delivering clinically proven solutions for healing, recovery, and confidence.

For more information, visit BIOCORNEUM.com.

SOURCE BIOCORNEUM