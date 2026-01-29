BIOCORNEUM® Expands Scar Treatment Portfolio with the Launch of SiliSilk™ Premium Silicone Gel

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOCORNEUM®, the brand behind the #1 scar treatment recommended by U.S. plastic surgeons, announces the launch of SiliSilk™, a clinically proven, non‑SPF silicone gel designed to expand patient options for scar recovery.

Developed by the teams behind BIOCORNEUM and Biodermis, Nuance Medical companies specializing in silicone scar management for over 30 years, SiliSilk™ provides an effective, non-SPF option for enhanced scar recovery. SiliSilk™ is designed for versatile use, particularly in indoor settings or under clothing where sun protection is not required. This innovative formula delivers premium professional-grade silicone in a comfortable, non-greasy gel format.

Key Features and Benefits of BIOCORNEUM SiliSilk™:

Effective on new and old scars resulting from surgical and cosmetic procedures, trauma, wounds, and burns. It is also suitable for stretch marks, fine lines, and wrinkles. Convenient & Comfortable: The self-adhering gel acts as a flexible, breathable "second skin," eliminating the need for tape or bulky silicone sheets.

"Our focus is delivering silicone scar therapy clinicians can trust," said Kristy Matus, Vice President of Product Management. "BIOCORNEUM SiliSilk™ extends that trusted, clinically proven technology to a non‑SPF format designed for everyday recovery, giving patients more choice while maintaining the same clinical rigor."

Availability

The new SiliSilk™ product will be offered through surgeons and dermatologists and direct-to-consumers on BIOCORNEUM.com, AMAZON and Tik Tok Shop with Walmart availability to come.

About BIOCORNEUM®

BIOCORNEUM is the physician-recommended brand for scar, bruise, and recovery treatments, trusted by professionals and chosen by individuals who want results they can see and confidence they can feel. Its proprietary formulas are clinically proven to improve the appearance of scars, reduce bruising and support recovery. With over a decade of proven outcomes across clinical settings and at-home recovery, BIOCORNEUM delivers trusted solutions that help people heal beautifully and move forward with confidence. BIOCORNEUM is part of Nuance Medical's scar, skincare, and recovery portfolio, which also includes the Biodermis line of products such as Pro-Sil, Epi-Derm, and Epifoam. Nuance Medical is the parent company of both BIOCORNEUM and Biodermis, bringing these trusted brands together under one organization dedicated to delivering clinically proven solutions for healing, recovery, and confidence.

For more information, visit BIOCORNEUM.com.

