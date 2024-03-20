Biodiesel Market size is set to grow by USD 16.71 bn from 2024-2028, Growing demand for algae for production of biodiesel boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biodiesel market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.71 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.38% during the forecast period. The biodiesel market is driven by the production from algae, a renewable energy source. Algae, which includes microalgae, thrive in aqueous suspension, enhancing access to essential nutrients and carbon dioxide. Mechanization of algae cultivation, supported by governments, increases oil yield for biodiesel production in high-rate algal ponds and photobioreactors, providing an alternative to fossil fuels and common biofuel sources like corn and sugarcane.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biodiesel Market 2024-2028

Biodiesel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 16.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, Indonesia, Thailand, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aemetis Inc., Ag Processing Inc., Altenesol LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Ltd., AVRIL SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Chevron Corp., Crimson Renewable Energy LLC, FutureFuel Corp., KFS Biodiesel GmbH and Co. KG, Kotyark Industries Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH, Neste Corp., PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., RB FUELS, Vance Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.

Research Analysis

The global Biodiesel Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for Renewable Energy Sources and the need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Key Feedstocks used in the production of Biodiesel include Vegetable Oils such as Rapeseed and Palm Oil, as well as Animal Fats. The Biodiesel Market is expected to continue expanding due to the environmental benefits of using Biodiesel as a fuel source. RF Components play a crucial role in the Biodiesel Production process. For instance, RF Induction Heating Systems are used to improve the efficiency of the Transesterification process, which converts Vegetable Oils and Animal Fats into Biodiesel. Additionally, RF Identification Technology is employed to track and manage the supply chain of Feedstocks, ensuring their quality and traceability. In summary, RF Components contribute to the sustainability and efficiency of the Biodiesel Market, making them an essential part of the Renewable Energy Landscape.

Major Trends

The biodiesel market is experiencing significant growth due to its role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and complementing traditional diesel fuel in various industries. Biodiesel, which produces carbon dioxide that is naturally absorbed during photosynthesis, contributes to a balanced energy policy by reducing harmful pollutants like NOx. The non-toxic, biodegradable, and safe nature of biodiesel, along with regulatory mandates from the US EPA, further boosts its adoption. This positive market trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, with RF components playing a crucial role in the production and distribution of biodiesel through advanced technologies such as wireless sensor networks and radio frequency identification systems.

Key Company

Biodiesel Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Biodiesel Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aemetis Inc., Ag Processing Inc., Altenesol LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Argent Energy UK Ltd., AVRIL SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Chevron Corp., Crimson Renewable Energy LLC, FutureFuel Corp., KFS Biodiesel GmbH and Co. KG, Kotyark Industries Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH, Neste Corp., PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., RB FUELS, Vance Group Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd.

Geographic Landscape

The biodiesel market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is experiencing significant growth due to increasing domestic blending requirements and government initiatives. In Indonesia, production has improved since 2016, with the expansion of biofuel plants being a major contributor to this growth. The Indian market is also expected to see increased adoption of biodiesel during the forecast period, driven by the expansion of biofuel plants and government incentives for oil manufacturing companies to invest in this sector. RF components play a crucial role in the biodiesel production process, particularly in the monitoring and control of the production process. As the biodiesel market continues to grow in APAC, the demand for RF components is also expected to increase.

