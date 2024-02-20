Bioenergy Devco Hosts Secretary Scuse at Seaford Organics Recycling Site

Expanded Organics Recycling Capacity Showcased for DE Agriculture Secretary

SEAFORD, Del., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco (BDC), the North American division of BTS Bioenergy, LLC and leading the innovation in design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems, hosted Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse for a tour of its composting facility in Seaford on February 15.

Secretary Scuse met with Shawn Kreloff, the Founder and CEO of Bioenergy Devco and Vice President of Government Relations, Andrew Cassilly, to tour the Seaford facility and discuss the company's advanced anaerobic digester technology. This technology recycles food waste into renewable natural gas and a nutrient-rich organic soil amendment. In September 2023, Bioenergy Devco was granted the necessary permits to expand its existing composting facility in Seaford, Delaware, to include anaerobic digesters. The process of converting food waste at this facility is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with an impact equivalent to removing nearly 19,000 gasoline-powered vehicles from the roads each year.

"We are honored to welcome Secretary Scuse to our Bioenergy Innovation Center and showcase how Bioenergy Devco is leading the way in sustainability and innovation right here in Delaware," said Shawn Kreloff, CEO of Bioenergy Devco. "As the United States moves toward a clean energy economy, organics recycling provides a critical solution to reduce waste, lower greenhouse gas emissions, produce renewable fuel and support American agriculture. Secretary Scuse's leadership has paved the way for investments in climate-smart infrastructure and practices that strengthen rural economies. We are proud to share our progress and vision with him."

"This is a much-needed facility to help our poultry industry," said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. "Bioenergy Devco will play an important role in Delaware by taking waste and creating renewable energy."

The Bioenergy Innovation Center is set to significantly mitigate pollution in the surrounding community and throughout the Delmarva area. By redirecting processing waste and other organic materials away from landfills and land applications, the center will repurpose these resources into clean, renewable energy and healthy soil amendments. This initiative not only contributes to the creation of sustainable energy and agricultural products but improves air, water, and soil quality simultaneously.

Bioenergy Devco has over 25 years of global expertise in organics recycling and currently manages 140 anaerobic digesters worldwide. Its mission is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, foster agricultural sustainability and produce renewable energy to support the transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

