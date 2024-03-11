Bioethanol Market size to grow by USD 66.96 billion from 2022 to 2027, Abengoa SA, Aemetis Inc. ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. and more to emerge as key market players, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The bioethanol market size is set to grow by USD 66,963.08 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 11.69%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. To help businesses improve their market position, the bioethanol market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abengoa SA, Aemetis Inc., ALTO INGREDIENTS INC., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BP Plc, Cristal Union Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Green Plains Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Pannonia Bio Zrt., POET LLC, Praj Industries Ltd., SEKAB Biofuels and Chemicals AB, Shell plc, SZVG eG, Tereos Group, The Andersons Inc., United Petroleum Pty Ltd., and Valero Energy Corp. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioethanol Market

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 66,963.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Abengoa SA - The company offers bioethanol for transport that utilize biomass cereals, cellulosic biomass, and oleaginous seeds as the raw material.

The company offers bioethanol for transport that utilize biomass cereals, cellulosic biomass, and oleaginous seeds as the raw material. Aemetis Inc. - The company offers bioethanol that is produced from abundant agricultural and cellulosic feedstocks.

The company offers bioethanol that is produced from abundant agricultural and cellulosic feedstocks. ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - The company offers bioethanol, such as high-quality, bio-based alcohols that catalyze innovation, empower transportation and improve everyday products.

Market Segmentation

Type

Starch



Sugar



Cellulose



Others

End-user

Transportation



Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics



Alcoholic Beverages

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the starch segment will be significant during the forecast period. The starch segment is estimated to account for a major market share in 2020, and it is likely to maintain its position through the forecast period. Globally, the growth of the starch segment is attributed to the growing demand from regions such as APAC and North America and the availability of a wide variety of starch-based crops. Corn is considered to have the highest starch content, approximately 70%-73%. Starch-based crops, particularly corn, are the most favoured feedstock in bioethanol production. The hydrolysis of starch produces glucose, and the fermentation of glucose produces bioethanol. Further, starch is a polymeric carbohydrate and needs hydrolysis to break down the chemical bonds between monomer units and to produce simple sugars such as glucose. The fermentation of glucose produces bioethanol and carbon dioxide as an end-product.

Read our Sample Report

Increased preference for biofuels over conventional fuels is an emerging trend shaping the bioethanol market growth.

It is also known as grain alcohol. It exhibits both physical and chemical properties similar to that of traditional fuel. Moreover, it has the potential to replace traditional fossil fuels. The benefits associated with biofuels are Improved safety. As compared to gasoline, bioethanol exhibits low flammability. The second one is energy security; that is, the dependence on petroleum can be minimized by adopting bioethanol, which can be processed from different organic feedstocks, including agricultural waste and organic municipal solid waste. The third one is the reduction in GHG emissions. Here, bioethanol is generally termed as 'carbon neutral' because it does not release large carbon content. Plants and agricultural non-food crops absorb the same carbon content, which they release during fuel combustion, and this helps support the carbon emission balance.

The major factor notably driving the bioethanol market growth is favorable government policies.

The volatility in the prices of crude oil may hinder the bioethanol market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Analyst Review

In a world grappling with greenhouse gas emissions and dwindling reserves of non-renewable fossil fuels, the pursuit of alternative energy sources has become paramount. Among these, bioethanol stands out as a promising contender, offering a renewable and environmentally friendly alternative derived from biomass sources such as sugarcane and corn.

One of the key drivers behind the growing interest in bioethanol is its potential to mitigate adverse environmental impacts associated with traditional fuels. By harnessing the power of renewable resources, bioethanol production significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels. Moreover, it helps alleviate concerns regarding deforestation, biodiversity loss, and habitat destruction often linked to land use change for energy production.

However, for bioethanol to realize its full potential, it is imperative to embrace sustainable practices throughout its lifecycle. This entails not only optimizing production processes but also ensuring responsible sourcing of biomass to minimize environmental footprint. In this regard, starch-based bioethanol emerges as a viable option, utilizing corn and other starch-rich crops without compromising food security or exacerbating land use change concerns.

Furthermore, advancements in solubility enhancement and drug delivery systems have extended bioethanol's applications beyond the energy sector. Pharmaceutical industries are exploring bioethanol as a solvent for drug formulations, capitalizing on its biocompatibility and low toxicity. This interdisciplinary approach not only fosters innovation in pharmaceutical research but also underscores the versatility of bioethanol as a sustainable resource.

The transition towards bioethanol also contributes to energy security, reducing dependence on volatile oil markets and geopolitical uncertainties. With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), bioethanol complements efforts to decarbonize the transportation sector, offering a renewable alternative for internal combustion engines.

In conclusion, the bioethanol market represents a pivotal step towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future. By harnessing the power of nature's resources while mitigating adverse environmental impacts, bioethanol offers a compelling solution to address energy security concerns and pave the way for a greener tomorrow.

Read our Sample Report

Market Overview

Bioethanol, derived mainly from sugarcane and other biomass sources, stands as a beacon of hope in the battle against escalating greenhouse gas emissions from non-renewable fossil fuels. Its significance amplifies in tandem with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), where it serves as a cleaner alternative fuel. Moreover, the application of bioethanol transcends energy; it finds utility in various sectors, including the production of pharmaceutical drugs. Innovations like solubility enhancement and advanced drug delivery systems capitalize on its properties, promising more effective and sustainable healthcare solutions. As the world pivots towards eco-friendly alternatives, the bioethanol market emerges as a pivotal player in reshaping industries and mitigating environmental challenges.

Read our Sample Report

Related Reports:

The biofuels market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 31.77 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (transportation, aviation, heating, energy generation, and others), product (ethanol and biodiesel), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). A key factor shaping the biofuels market growth is the rising need for cleaner fuels.

The biofuel from the sugar crops market will witness a growth of 3.11% YoY with a CAGR of 3.93%, which is expected to increase by USD 635.34 million from 2022 to 2026. his report extensively covers biofuel from sugar crops market segmentation by application (aviation, automotive, power, and marine) and geography (South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased adoption of renewable sources of energy is one of the major drivers impacting the sugar crops market growth.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio