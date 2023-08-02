Biofertilizers Market size to grow by USD 1,881.8 million from 2022 to 2027|Increase in demand for biofertilizers from developing countries to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biofertilizers market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,881.8 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.76%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 32%. Rising household incomes in the US and Canada are increasing the demand for organic foods. Furthermore, several government initiatives are promoting organic farming, which has increased the demand for organic fertilizers in the region. For example, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides educational materials to help organic farmers to become more aware of the latest organic farming practices. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biofertilizers Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Biofertilizers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Seed treatment and Soil treatment), Product (Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers, Phosphate-solubilizing biofertilizers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the seed treatment segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is because organic fertilizers are applied directly to the seeds. Also, it improves the quality and access of vital nutrients and healthy bacteria. This treatment allows plants to grow healthier and better resist disease and pests. Moreover, its growing popularity among farmers is due to the seed treatment's ability to improve seed quality, plant health, and overall crop productivity. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Biofertilizers Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for biofertilizers from developing countries is a key factor driving market growth. This is due to the rising demand for biofertilizers from countries such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Pakistan to meet growing food demand. Growing demand for high-quality fertilizers and utilization of irrigation utilizing technology such as micro-drip irrigation is expected to boost the demand for organic fertilizers. In addition, the shift from grain-based diets to high-protein diets has increased the use of organic fertilizers, especially in China and India. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing adoption of organic farming is a major trend in the market. The increased growth rate of plant production leads to rapid loss of phytonutrients, affecting plant nutrient content. Therefore, most farmers use various chemical fertilizers and inorganic fertilizers such as ammonia to compensate for this nutrient loss and increase crop yields. This has a bad effect on the soil. As a result, farmers are gradually starting to turn to organic farming. Government initiatives also support organic farming. Hence, this trend is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Health concerns regarding the use of nitrogenous fertilizers are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Nitrogen fertilizers contain various types of chemicals, such as ammonia that are used to increase yields and crop production. They cause serious health problems, such as respiratory disease by entering the food chain. Furthermore, it takes a long time for the chemicals in fertilizers to break down and become biodegradable. Hence, environmental and health concerns associated with the use of nitrogenous fertilizers are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Biofertilizers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biofertilizers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the biofertilizers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the biofertilizers market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biofertilizers market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The organic fertilizers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 17,152.86 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others), type (dry and liquid), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The stringent regulations and policies on the use of inorganic fertilizers is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The agricultural biologicals market is estimated to grow by USD 10,457.38 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 14.24% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants), application (cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and other crops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Biofertilizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,881.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, India, Spain, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alltech Inc., Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., Biomaxnaturals, Blacksmith Bioscience Inc., Corteva Inc., EnviroKure Inc., Futureco Bioscience SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp., Lallemand Inc., Madras Fertilizers Ltd., Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd., Monarch Bio Energy LLC, National Fertilizers Ltd., Novozymes AS, NutriAg Group Ltd., PUSHPA J. SHAH, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., and Utkarsh Agrochem Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biofertilizers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global biofertilizers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Seed treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Seed treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Seed treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Seed treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Seed treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Soil treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Soil treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Soil treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Soil treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Soil treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Phosphate-solubilizing biofertilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Phosphate-solubilizing biofertilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Phosphate-solubilizing biofertilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Phosphate-solubilizing biofertilizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Phosphate-solubilizing biofertilizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 113: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alltech Inc.

Exhibit 115: Alltech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alltech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 118: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Biomaxnaturals

Exhibit 122: Biomaxnaturals - Overview



Exhibit 123: Biomaxnaturals - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Biomaxnaturals - Key offerings

12.6 Blacksmith Bioscience Inc.

Exhibit 125: Blacksmith Bioscience Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Blacksmith Bioscience Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Blacksmith Bioscience Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Corteva Inc.

Exhibit 128: Corteva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Corteva Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Corteva Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Corteva Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Corteva Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 EnviroKure Inc.

Exhibit 133: EnviroKure Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: EnviroKure Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: EnviroKure Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Futureco Bioscience SA

Exhibit 136: Futureco Bioscience SA - Overview



Exhibit 137: Futureco Bioscience SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Futureco Bioscience SA - Key offerings

12.10 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp.

Exhibit 143: Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Lallemand Inc.

Exhibit 146: Lallemand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Lallemand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Lallemand Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Madras Fertilizers Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Madras Fertilizers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Madras Fertilizers Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Madras Fertilizers Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Madras Fertilizers Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Novozymes AS

Exhibit 156: Novozymes AS - Overview



Exhibit 157: Novozymes AS - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Novozymes AS - Key news



Exhibit 159: Novozymes AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Novozymes AS - Segment focus

12.16 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 SOM Phytopharma India Ltd.

Exhibit 165: SOM Phytopharma India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: SOM Phytopharma India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: SOM Phytopharma India Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio