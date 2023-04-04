Biofertilizers Market worth $5.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biofertilizers Market is estimated at USD 3.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Due to the rise in modern agriculture techniques, precision farming and protected agriculture the global biofertilizers market is projected to grow at a robust growth rate. Increasing demand for packaged organic and sustainably sourced food products, especially in urban areas, is further fueling the growth of the market.

Phosphate solubilizing and mobilizing biofertilizers is estimated to be the fastest segment during the forecast period

Phosphorus is considered as the most essential element for higher crop productivity. Phosphorus helps into the better growth of crops which helps in enhancing the quality and yield of plants. It is also responsible for improving the root growth, improving seed and flower formations, and makes the plants resistant to the various pests and diseases. Better results are seen in the crops such as sugarcane, rice, fruits, and vegetables etc. These are also being utilized in the modern agricultural methods such as Hydroponics, Aquaponics and protected cultivation. These are the factors which are considered to drive the market for the phosphate solubilizing and mobilizing biofertilizers.

Pulses and oilseeds segment is projected as the fastest growing segment during the research period

Pulses and oilseeds is the fastest growing segment during the forecasted period. This is due to the increase in the importance of the pulses in international trade. Pulses also contribute significantly to financial advantages by accounting for a big part of exports. Crops like chickpeas and pigeon peas sometimes require a lot of soil nutrients to develop properly. Rhizobium inoculation is frequently advised to boost nitrogen availability from the soil. Rhizobium and Azotobacter are usually suited for producing pulses and oilseeds. These are the factors that are considered to propel the growth of the biofertilizers market.

Seed treatment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the review period

Seed treatment aids in the encapsulation of small amounts of functional microbes, allowing the plant to deliver nitrogen for the roots to absorb nutrients. Seed treatment for nitrogen fixation is widely used for legume seeds. This process is less expensive and simpler than soil treatment since it involves less work to combine the seeds with biofertilizers. Moreover, seed treatment raises agricultural yields by 20% to 30%, increasing farmers' profit margins with the same crop output. The benefits of seed treatment include better crop quality, enhanced plant stress tolerance, and improved water and nutrient absorption. These are the factors which are driving the growth of the segment.

Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the study period

Europe is the fastest growing region in the biofertilizers market. This is due to an increase in the use of technologies and machinery in the agricultural sector. The expansion of the agricultural industry in this area has made it possible for it to be a major producer and exporter of important agricultural goods. The region's market for biofertilizers has expanded significantly as a result of a developing economy and customer demand. Europe is one of the leading consumers of fertilizers and hence it is projected to foster a higher rate in the biofertilizers market.

Eminent players operating in the biofertilizers market are Novozymes (Denmark), UPL (India), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Syngenta (Switzerland), IPL Biologicals Limited (India), T.Stanes and Company Limited (India), Lallemand Inc (Canada), Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Argentina), Vegalab SA (Switzerland), and Kiwa Bio-tech Product Group Cooperation (China).

