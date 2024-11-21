Biofidelity launches Aspyre® Clinical Test for Lung, now providing next day results from tissue or blood

Simple, fast, reliable detection of non-small cell lung cancer biomarkers from tissue or blood

New data to be presented at ISLB 2024 demonstrates best-in-class liquid biopsy clinical performance

CAMBRIDGE, England and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofidelity , a leader in innovative genomic solutions, today announced the launch of Aspyre Clinical Test for Lung for liquid biopsy samples. Aspyre Clinical Test for Lung analyzes all guideline-recommended genes for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients in both DNA and RNA from tissue and blood within two days, benefitting patients by enabling earlier treatment decisions.

"Currently, patients who are fortunate enough to receive molecular testing often have to wait weeks for the results, with many tests failing altogether," said Biofidelity Co-Founder and CEO Barnaby Balmforth, PhD. "Aspyre Clinical Test for Lung's unmatched next day turnaround time coupled with its best-in-class performance from tissue and blood and proven performance with challenging samples makes Simplified Genomic Profiling (SGP) via Aspyre a game-changer for patients and the clinicians treating them."

Simple, fast, reliable detection of non-small cell lung cancer biomarkers from tissue or blood Post this

Utilizing either tissue or blood samples, Aspyre Clinical Test for Lung detects somatic mutations from DNA and gene fusions directly from RNA, maximizing the ability to identify mutations and fusions, while avoiding the extra time, additional sample requirements and added expense of running separate assays.

Data supporting the launch will be presented at the International Society of Liquid Biopsy Annual Congress, November 23-25, 2024, in Denver, Colorado during the scientific poster session.

The poster, "Aspyre Lung Blood: Validation Of A Simple, Fast and Robust Method For Molecular Profiling Of Actionable Variants In Plasma," will be presented on Saturday, November 23, from 11am-12:30 pm Mountain. Poster Number 182 (Clinical Applications of Liquid Biopsy).

"As a practicing oncologist, it is incredibly frustrating to see time and time again, patients with advanced and metastatic lung cancer being initiated on suboptimal therapy due to the lack of timely biomarker test results. This has most likely led to poorer outcomes and potentially reduced patient tumor response and survival," said Dr. Steven Wong, a prominent medical oncologist who practices in several oncology practices across Southern California. "We always want to provide our patients the best treatment possible. Having the option to analyze both blood and tissue samples, DNA and RNA via a simple, fast and reliable test will undoubtedly enable broader access to genomic testing and ultimately better outcomes for patients. Using the most optimal therapy is the most cost-effective way to manage patients with cancer."

To learn more about Aspyre Clinical Test for Lung, please visit biofidelity.com/clinical-testing

About Biofidelity

Biofidelity is a rapidly growing commercial-stage genomic technology company dedicated to improving and extending the lives of patients with cancer by enabling better targeting of therapies, early detection of treatment resistance and routine monitoring of treatment response. Visit biofidelity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact

Andrea Conners

+1 239-728-1202

[email protected]

SOURCE Biofidelity