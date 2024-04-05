Biofidelity to present ASPYRE®-Lung data at AACR 2024

ASPYRE-Lung addresses critical gaps in NGS-based biomarker testing: Late Breaking Abstract data demonstrate 98% of NGS QC fails can be rescued

CAMBRIDGE, England and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofidelity, a revolutionary genomic technology company dedicated to bringing the benefits of precision medicine to patients around the world, announced that new data from its breakthrough product ASPYRE-Lung will be presented in three scientific posters, including a Late Breaking Abstract (LBA), at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting, April 5-10, in San Diego, CA.

LBA poster, "ASPYRE-Lung addresses critical gaps in NGS-based biomarker testing: Robust variant calling from NGS QC fails" will be presented on Monday, April 8, 2024 from 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PDT in Poster Section 51, Abstract LB095*.

Data demonstrates that ASPYRE®-Lung addresses critical gaps in NGS-based non-small cell lung cancer biomarker testing Post this

Poster, "Deployment of ASPYRE-Lung targeted variant panel across three sites and testing with FFPE tissue and cytology-derived nucleic acid samples" will be presented on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, from 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PDT in Poster Section 45, Abstract 5164*.

Poster, "ASPYRE-Lung: Validation of a simple, fast, robust and novel method for multi-variant genomic analysis of actionable NSCLC variants in tissue" will be presented on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 from 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PDT in Poster Section 45, Abstract 7622*.

"NGS test failure is a major challenge, with as many as 25% of samples failing NGS due to quality control (QC) issues, and a major contributor to inadequate patient care in more than half of lung cancer patients in the US1," said Biofidelity Co-Founder and CEO Dr Barnaby Balmforth. "Through our study of commercially biobanked non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patient samples, we have demonstrated that ASPYRE-Lung is able to address critical gaps in NGS-based NSCLC biomarker testing."

"We were able to generate clinical reports covering all guideline recommended NSCLC biomarkers for 98% of samples that failed NGS QC using ASPYRE-Lung," said Biofidelity Chief Medical Officer Dr Wendy Levin, MD, MS. "As an oncologist, the ability to deliver results within two days to patients who would otherwise not have received results with which to guide their therapy selection is a true breakthrough for patients and the clinicians who treat them."

For more information and to download the white paper, "ASPYRE®-Lung addresses critical gaps in NGS-based biomarker testing: robust variant calling from NGS QC fails," click here.

*Full abstracts (with the exception of LBAs) are available on the AACR website. LBAs will be available on April 5th. The posters will be available on Biofidelity's website.

About Biofidelity

Biofidelity is a rapidly growing commercial-stage genomic technology company dedicated to improving and extending the lives of patients with cancer by enabling better targeting of therapies, early detection of treatment resistance and routine monitoring of treatment response. Visit biofidelity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact

Andrea Conners

[email protected]

1 Hagemann et al., 2015, Sadik et al., 2022

SOURCE Biofidelity