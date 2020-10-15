BIOFLORAL® and Groundwork BioAg® Team to Disrupt Canadian Cannabis Cultivation with DYNOMYCO® C

MOSHAV MAZOR, Israel and LAVAL, Québec, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundwork BioAg, Ltd. and BIOFLORAL Inc. are pleased to announce the successful commercial launch of DYNOMYCO® C mycorrhizal inoculants in Canada. Based on 30 years of joint R&D by Groundwork BioAg® and Israel's Volcani Center, DYNOMYCO® C is a potent mycorrhizal inoculant, ideally suited for cannabis cultivation. It contains 2,500 endomycorrhizal propagules per gram, and is registered for commercial use by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) – setting it apart from other commercially available products.

"Since full legalization took effect back in 2018, we set our sights on the Canadian cannabis market," states Ari Singer, DYNOMYCO Sales Manager at Groundwork BioAg. "Estimated at C$8B, the Canadian cannabis market is likely the second largest in the world, after the US. BIOFLORAL®, perhaps the largest player in this market, was a natural fit for us, the perfect partner for penetrating this lucrative market."

"Our customer base includes over 250 grow shops, 180 licensed producers (LPs) and micro-LPs, and growers with Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPRs). Our customers have seen significant benefits by applying DYNOMYCO® C over several growth cycles already," adds Jason Stanley, Sales Director at BIOFLORAL®. "DYNOMYCO® C consistently and significantly increases crop yields and cannabinoid content, including THC. At the same time, it reduces transplant stress, and even shortens the cultivation cycle. Growers are getting more flower per square meter with the simple addition of these beneficial fungi. It's a true game changer for home growers and large-scale facilities alike."

About Groundwork BioAg®

Groundwork BioAg, Ltd. produces effective mycorrhizal inoculants for commercial agriculture. Natural mycorrhizal fungi improve soil nutrient uptake in 90% of all plant species. When applied to agriculture, mycorrhizal inoculants increase crop yields, especially under stress conditions. Growers may also reduce fertilizer application rates, notably phosphorus. Groundwork BioAg®'s uniquely vigorous and highly concentrated Rootella® and DYNOMYCO® products have demonstrated impressive field trial results in several major crops, such as corn, soybean, lentil, bean, tomato, pepper, onion, potato and cannabis. Our inoculants are currently registered and sold in many territories worldwide and are suitable for organic farming. The company is backed by leading agriculture-focused venture capital funds, including MoreVC, Middleland Capital and AgriNation.

About BIOFLORAL®

BIOFLORAL® is the leading Canadian wholesaler for commercial growers and retailers — a one-stop source for indoor and outdoor gardening industry. Over the past 20 years, BIOFLORAL® has built an excellent reputation around the world and thanks to its team, the company has developed a complete expertise. BIOFLORAL® offers a wide variety of products designed specifically for each crop type whether it is indoors, outdoors or in a greenhouse. BIOFLORAL® is proud to be associated with leading manufacturers around the world that offer high-quality products, as well as Canadian licensed producers and commercial growers from coast to coast. With more than 100 combined years of experience, BIOFLORAL®'s team is available to fulfill all growing needs and help growers achieve their production goals.

