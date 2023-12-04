BioFlorida Appoints Mark A. Glickman as President & CEO to Continue to Propel Florida's Life Sciences Community Forward

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFlorida, the leading voice of Florida's life sciences industry, announced that Mark A. Glickman, MBA, will serve as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Glickman's appointment follows Nancy K. Bryan's announcement of her retirement – after 11 years of service and spearheading significant organizational and industry growth. Mr. Glickman will serve as the chief advocate and spokesperson for the life sciences in Florida, continuing to drive the growth of the industry and further elevate Florida as a global leader for the industry through member-driven initiatives that improve lives and promote economic benefits to the state.

A longstanding member of Florida's life sciences community, Mr. Glickman brings over 30 years of experience and leadership to BioFlorida. His proven track record includes building organizations, transitioning clinical companies into commercial success, launching 13 new products, negotiating major licensing deals, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, reconfiguring infrastructures, integrating acquired companies, and achieving notable revenue and profit gains, ultimately delivering significant value for shareholders.

Most recently, Mr. Glickman served as the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Principal Executive Officer at TherapeuticsMD (Boca Raton), leading the company through a landmark sale to Mayne Pharma. Mr. Glickman has also served in leadership roles at Esperion Therapeutics, Aralez Pharmaceuticals, Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Kos Pharmaceuticals (Miami), and other biopharmaceutical companies. Mr. Glickman's extensive background in the life sciences industry positions him as an ideal leader to guide BioFlorida into its next phase of growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Glickman as BioFlorida's new President and CEO," said Robert Finizio, Chairman of the Board for BioFlorida. "Mark's experience, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the life sciences ecosystem make him the ideal leader to build upon the strong foundation laid by Nancy Bryan. Under Mark's leadership, we're excited to continue to drive BioFlorida's growth as Florida's premier life sciences industry organization and further elevate Florida as a global leader."

"I've always loved collaborating with our state's life sciences community, and today am excited to lead that community as we collectively work to deliver innovative, affordable treatments and cures to patients," said Mr. Glickman. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at BioFlorida and our community of 8,600 establishments and research organizations that employ nearly 107,000 Floridians. Together, we are going to continue to drive innovation, foster partnerships, and advance the growth of the life sciences sector in the state, at the Capitol, and on the international stage."

Mark Glickman will officially assume the role of President and CEO of BioFlorida on December 9, 2023.

About BioFlorida

BioFlorida is the voice of Florida's life sciences industry, representing 8,600 establishments and research organizations in BioPharma, MedTech, Digital Health, and Health Systems that collectively employ nearly 107,000 Floridians (Source: TEConomy/BIO). BioFlorida's member driven initiatives provide a strong business climate for the advancement of innovative products and technology that improve lives and promote economic benefits to the state.

SOURCE BioFlorida