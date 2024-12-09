BioFlorida Drives Innovation: Awards $100,000 in Annual Pitch Competition

BIOPITCH, hosted at the annual Florida Innovation Conference, spotlights the state's most promising ventures

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFlorida's annual Florida Innovation Conference highlighted the state's position at the forefront of biotechnological development and showcased up-and-coming companies driving the future of healthcare. The conference featured insightful presentations from industry leaders like Moffitt Cancer Center and J.P. Morgan Life Science Private Capital on maximizing Florida's potential as a hub for life sciences innovation. The conference concluded with the announcement of the winners of the highly anticipated BIOPITCH competition.

Over 70 of Florida's most promising seed and early-stage biotech companies presented their groundbreaking innovations to a judging panel of more than 35 investors. Applicants spanned drug discovery platforms leveraging artificial intelligence, novel immunotherapies, and cutting-edge medical devices. The competition featured three distinct categories:

Florida Premier: Innovative life science companies headquartered in Florida .

Innovative life science companies headquartered in . Emerging Florida : For entrants that are a member of a Florida University / Incubator or Research Institute.

For entrants that are a member of a / Incubator or Research Institute. Future Florida : For companies with headquarters outside of Florida .

Ziptek LLC, based in Sarasota, took home the $60,000 Florida Premier grand prize for their accelerated strategy for knotless soft tissue repair solutions, initially developed with a rotator cuff repair device. Their resorbable locking surgical button affords greater surface area contact for tissue repair and attachment that employs a self-locking surgical button and negates the need for tying a knot in minimally invasive surgery. This zip-tie like fixation is clinically secure yet gentle, with natural tissue healing, for stronger repairs, and a safe and fast recovery.

WiNK Therapeutics, from Miami, earned $30,000 as the Emerging Florida winner for their work in transforming the lives of individuals with Type 1 diabetes. Their mission is to drive innovation in diabetes care through groundbreaking research and clinical trials, bringing new hope to those affected by this condition. Their experienced team are pioneering a novel approach to treating Type 1 Diabetes using RNA – allowing internal regeneration of beta islet cells and the protection of these cells from the autoimmunity caused by the disease.

OsteoCure Therapeutics, from Durham, North Carolina, took home $10,000 as the Future Florida winner for their novel injectable system to accelerate bone repair while reducing pain. According to their team, orthopedic pain causes the highest number of prescriptions of narcotics and 5-10% of bone defects fail to heal properly. Their working prototype demonstrates the potential to bolster bone repair in healthy and impaired healing animal models, while also reducing pain. The product can be used for many bone applications spanning a $25B market.

"We're honored to sponsor the BIOPITCH competition during our annual Florida Innovation Conference," states Mark Glickman, President and CEO of BioFlorida. "For the BIOPITCH winners, the cash prizes are just the beginning. The visibility and connections gained with leading investors will prove to be even more valuable in propelling their companies to success and improving patient lives. These groundbreaking innovations will be a benefit for patients and the healthcare system for years to come."

Conference tracks focused on areas such as talent development, economic growth, innovation, and biotechnology, and offered a glimpse into the future of life sciences in Florida and beyond. Attendees represented a wide range of fields, including biopharmaceuticals, medical technology, digital health, health systems and supporting organizations, as well as renowned research institutions, investors, policymakers, and economic development agencies.

About BioFlorida

From Concept to Consumer, BioFlorida is the premier source for supporting Florida's life sciences industry, representing a diverse range of sectors including BioPharma, MedTech, Digital Health, Health Systems, and supporting organizations. We provide comprehensive resources and advocacy while fostering a thriving community that leads in innovation, delivering groundbreaking solutions that benefit patients.

BioFlorida's value-driven membership supports the life sciences ecosystem through increased Visibility, Industry Insights, Education & Information, Networking & Events, Cost Savings, Policy & Advocacy, and Capital & Growth Opportunities.

By connecting Florida's life sciences industry with local, national, and global opportunities, BioFlorida plays a vital role in driving innovation and growth, positioning the state as a leader in the field.

SOURCE BioFlorida