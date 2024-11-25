Life Sciences Leaders Unite at BioFlorida's Thriving Annual Conference

Annual Conference spotlights the state's successes while also solidifying a course for the future

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th BioFlorida Annual Innovation Conference brought together over 550 leaders from Florida's diverse life sciences sector, showcasing the state's growing prominence in this critical industry. Attendees represented a wide range of fields, including biopharmaceuticals, medical technology, digital health, health systems and supporting organizations, as well as renowned research institutions, investors, policymakers, and economic development agencies.

"The conference embodied Florida's rapid ascent as a global life sciences hub," said Mark Glickman, President and CEO of BioFlorida. "With our exceptional talent pool, cutting-edge research facilities, and business-friendly policies, Florida is poised to drive transformative innovations that will improve lives worldwide. BioFlorida is honored to host this conference year after year and serve as the premier source for supporting Florida's life sciences industry."

The event featured an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, including Dr. Patrick Hwu, President & CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center; Dr. Stephen Squinto, Chief Investment Officer at J.P. Morgan Life Science Private Capital; and Dr. Christopher R. Cogle, Chief Medical Officer for Florida Medicaid. These industry leaders shared valuable insights on the future of life sciences and healthcare in Florida.

Conference tracks focused on areas such as talent development, economic growth, innovation, and biotechnology. Jason Mahon, Deputy Secretary of the Division of Economic Development at FloridaCommerce, presented on state-sponsored innovation investment opportunities, while Rob Herzog of AdventHealth Research Institute & Nicholson Center moderated a panel on advancing healthcare through innovation, featuring experts from Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and Nemours Children's Hospital.

Throughout the conference, CEOs, executives, and top scientists from Florida-based companies, universities, and research organizations led discussions on collaborative opportunities to drive growth and innovation across the state. Strategies for attracting global technology companies to Florida were also explored, emphasizing the state's commitment to becoming a world-class hub for life sciences.

The BIOPITCH competition, a highlight of the event, provided a platform for seed and early-stage companies to present their innovative ideas to over 35 life sciences investors. This showcase of Florida's entrepreneurial talent culminated in the distribution of $100,000 in cash prizes sponsored by BioFlorida to the most promising ventures, further fueling the state's thriving life sciences ecosystem.

The event concluded with a statewide call-to-action: for industry leaders, policymakers and related stakeholders to continue working collaboratively to nurture Florida's flourishing life sciences ecosystem.

