Bioforum CEO Amir Malka Honored Among PharmaVOICE's "100 Most Inspiring People"

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioforum, a data-focused contract research organization (CRO) serving life sciences organizations worldwide, is pleased to announce that Amir Malka, Bioforum's CEO and Co-Founder, has been named to the 2021 PharmaVOICE 100. From established life sciences organizations to emerging biotechs to medical device startups, Bioforum helps clients improve and innovate data processes to optimize clinical trials and, ultimately, accelerate the delivery of new medical treatments to patients.

PharmaVOICE recognized Malka for his vision, passion and dedication to building interdisciplinary, expert teams who provide outsourced support and scale to fit the needs of life sciences organizations of all sizes. This focus on partnership has enabled the Company's consistent growth around the world and the expansion of its best-in-class capabilities, including clinical data management, biostatistics, statistical programming and medical writing. Today, Bioforum serves more than 100 customers and employs more than 170 people across its offices in Israel, South Africa, Australia, Germany and the United States.

"Amir Malka's vision to create a community focused on knowledge-sharing and connecting life-sciences professionals, from the academic, business, and government sectors, has manifested into an innovative company that addresses the needs of emerging and small biotech companies that are looking for a true partner," says Taren Grom, Editor, PharmaVOICE. "Amir's commitment to collaboration and dedication to doing the right thing for his people and the industry are just a few of the reasons why he is a 2021 PharmaVOICE 100."

The highly-skilled Bioforum team, with its deep industry, regulatory and clinical research experience, supports sponsors throughout the clinical trial process, including FDA submissions, and works hand-in-hand with clients to develop and execute their data collection and management strategies.

While Bioforum has experience across therapeutic areas and as a partner to a diverse range of clients, the company's specialty is working with small biotech companies, medical device startups and other emerging life-sciences companies.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Amir since early 2019, when ABIOMED was looking for assistance rebuilding a critical FDA registry. Bioforum, under Amir's leadership, immediately got to work and, within three months, built an infrastructure to fit our needs, which we later adopted and now is fully functional," said Noam Josephy, MD, MSc, MBA, Senior Director, Clinical Science, Operations & Translational Research, ABIOMED. "Amir and his team proved to be strong, adaptive partners, each with a can-do attitude and an execution mindset. He has built a world-class organization that is a pleasure to work and interact with, and a privilege to have as a business partner. At ABIOMED, we work under very aggressive and rigid FDA timelines, and, yet, our team constantly praises the pleasant environment, the collaboration and mutual respect in every interaction with the Bioforum team."

For more than 15 years, PharmaVOICE magazine has recognized the most inspirational, motivational, and transformative individuals across the global life sciences industry in its annual July/August PharmaVOICE 100 issue. Among the thousands of executives nominated every year, PharmaVOICE selects 100 leaders based on substantive accounts that demonstrate how they have inspired or motivated their colleagues, peers and competitors; have positively contributed to their own companies; and have given back to their communities and supported philanthropic causes. This year's distinguished group of honorees represent a broad cross-section of the global life sciences industry — from pharmaceutical and biotechnology, to contract research and technology, to academia and nonprofit organizations — and a wide variety of functional areas ranging from the clinic to the C-suite.

To learn more about Amir Malka and Bioforum, read the July/August 2021 online digital edition of PharmaVOICE: https://www.pharmavoice.com/digital-edition/july-august-2021/#76

About Bioforum the Data Masters

Bioforum is a data-focused contract research organization (CRO), serving clients worldwide in optimizing the collection, standardization, and reporting of clinical research data. We strive to consistently improve and innovate data processes, enabling the most efficient data submissions for our clients across the life sciences industry worldwide. From our offices in Israel, the U.S., Australia, and South Africa, our multidisciplinary team provides in-depth expertise and delivers high-quality solutions, including medical writing, data management, statistical programming and biostatistics. To learn more about us and our services, visit bioforumgroup.com or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bioforum-ltd.

