Biofriendly Hosts a Day of Service Planting Trees at Energy Summit

The USHCC in collaboration with Hispanics in Energy and the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber chose to host the summit in New Mexico, a leader in wind and solar energy as well as the first U.S. State in the lower 48 where more than half of the population represent minorities. "The USHCC is an integral part of our nation's energy transition, and the voices of Hispanic business owners are louder than ever in the demand to go green," said Jose Niño, Chairman of Biofriendly. "We at Biofriendly wanted to take things a step further for our planet and contribute a 'Day of Service' at the Energy Summit in collaboration with the Boy Scouts of America, where I serve on the National Executive Committee."

In attendance and support of the Energy Summit were New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor, Tim Kelly, and the Arizona Commissioner, Lea Marquez Peterson. During the tree planting ceremony, Biofriendly welcomed Xochitl Torres Small, Under Secretary of Agriculture for Rural Development at the United States Department of Agriculture, to join them on stage with the BSA Troop 24 A&G and Troop 53 from Santa Fe and Albuquerque. "Bringing together organizations that are interested in preserving and protecting our planet is core to Biofriendly's DNA," said Noel Carroll, CEO of Biofriendly. "For us it was important to do more than just attend the conference, we wanted this service element as well."

Since its inception, Biofriendly has always been a planet-forward environmental education and technology company. Biofriendly's Green Plus, has been paving the way for fuel companies to transition to a more environmentally friendly option for their customers. For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com.

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 14.8 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 270-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment, and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

