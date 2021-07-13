Biofriendly Podcast Wins 2021 Communicator Award

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biofriendly Podcast, a product of Biofriendly, an environmental solutions company, has just been announced as one of the winners of the 27th Annual Communicator Awards.

With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Winners who received the competition's highest honor, the Award of Excellence, include UFC, PepsiCo, Forbes, BoxMedia, WWE, Microsoft, Code Red, GmbH, Comcast, and Disney Creative Studios. Please visit communicatorawards.com to view the full winners list.

"The work entered into this year's 27th Annual Communicator Awards is even more impressive than in seasons' past. This year's entries are a truly stellar embodiment of our 'Communication is everything' tagline," noted Eva McCloskey, managing director of the AIVA. She added, "On behalf of the Academy, I would like to thank all of this season's entrants for their willingness to produce such boundary-pushing, effective and outstanding work."

Co-hosted by Jacob Givens, Director of Promotion and Marketing at Biofriendly, The Biofriendly Podcast is recognized for its ability to educate on all things green with humorous and approachable twists. "Winning a Communicator Award is a big deal for our team because the only way to educate the world on being green is through effective communication," said Givens, "That's why we started The Biofriendly Podcast, to provide a place where listeners can learn how to be eco-friendly and have fun at the same time!"

About Biofriendly Corporation:

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus® smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 11 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 200-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com . For environmental information and green tips, visit Biofriendly's e-magazine at www.biofriendlyplanet.com and listen to the Biofriendly Podcast on YouTube . Follow Biofriendly Planet on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About The Communicator Awards:

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

The Communicator Awards is judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: GE Digital, Spotify, Condè Nast, Disney, Republica, Majestyk, Fast Company, Upstatement, and many others. See aiva.org for more information.

