Biofriendly Reflects on How the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected Environmental Perceptions

PASADENA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly, a green solutions company, recently organized an anonymous survey of 224 people to collect data about the public's sensitivity toward environmental challenges versus other social issues. When asked to rank on a level of importance between Social Justice, Healthcare, Climate Change, Education, and Economic Recovery, both Climate Change and Economic Recovery tied for lowest level of importance while Healthcare took the number one spot.

"COVID-19 has affected the planet and its people in ways we could never have imagined," said Noel Carroll, CEO of Biofriendly. "While there are now many more issues of concern for the average person, climate change is still a problem that we at Biofriendly will continue to fight. We aim to use these surveys to open up communication about important environmental problems that will only get worse if left unconfronted."

With a rise in current issues, the environment's health can get lost in politics and buried in other stories. One of the first questions in the survey asked, "How important is the environment to you on a scale of 1 to 10?" The average answer for the 224 people surveyed was eight.

Biofriendly recognizes that climate change can often be forgotten when there are so many other current topics of concern. The Biofriendly Podcast and Biofriendly's online magazine (biofriendlyplanet.com) aim to draw the eye to climate change and environmental causes. These both make information and resources about the environment easy to access and understand.

Additionally, when asked about their sentiments regarding the climate health for future generations, 46.19% of people surveyed worried that some parts of the world will be uninhabitable due to climate change.

With single serve packaging, increased to-go orders and online shopping, much more single use plastic was produced as a result of the pandemic and its lockdown. 59.82% feel discouraged that 30% more plastic was produced last year than in the past.

While the statistics concerning plastic can be discouraging, Biofriendly intends to spotlight areas such as these to affect change for the better. The data collected displays that people are worried about the effects of the pandemic, specifically the environmental ones. While many people may not know where to start being greener, Biofriendly aims to empower everyday people to take small steps in a more environmentally friendly direction.

About Biofriendly Corporation

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus® smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 11 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 200-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide but has expanded its purpose toward green education and investment in environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com. For environmental information and green tips, visit Biofriendly's e-magazine at www.biofriendlyplanet.com and listen to the Biofriendly Podcast on YouTube. Follow Biofriendly Planet on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

