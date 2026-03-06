Invest in skin's future with Pro-Collagen Banking Water Cream

Boost +44% more collagen and +56% more elastin*

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen banking, first pioneered by Dermalogica with the launch of Pro-Collagen Banking Serum, has quickly become one of the most talked-about approaches to preventative skin care. Dermalogica takes this innovation further with Pro-Collagen Banking Water Cream, a next-level water cream that helps boost not just collagen but also elastin. Collagen provides skin with structure, strength, and firmness while elastin is a protein that gives skin its bounce and keeps it taut. As collagen and elastin naturally decline with age, fine lines, dehydration, and loss of firmness can become more prevalent. By supporting collagen and elastin, the formula helps skin stay plump and hydrated while defending against oxidative stress that accelerates signs of skin aging.

"As skin therapists, we understand that true skin health goes beyond correction, it's rooted in prevention" says Heather Hickman, VP of Global Education at Dermalogica. "Pro-Collagen Banking Water Cream incorporates a targeted peptide complex with collagen amino acids and high-functioning antioxidants to fight environmental stress to boost or 'bank' collagen and elastin. It's a science-backed innovation that allows us to educate clients on how to invest in their future skin, today."

Created with water-burst technology, this lightweight water cream allows multipeptides and humectants to deliver deep hydration, leaving behind a hydrated sensation on the skin. Pro-Collagen Banking Water Cream utilizes skin-supporting ingredients designed to hydrate, protect, and promote visible resilience:

peptide complex with collagen amino acids + antioxidants

help delay signs of skin aging

water-burst technology

with mineral-rich marine spring water for deep hydration

biofermented radish root extract

moisturizes + supports skin barrier for visible bounce

extremophilic red algae

visibly reduces fine lines + wrinkles

Used together, Pro-Collagen Banking Serum and Water Cream bring a modern, layered approach to future-proofing skin, combining targeted serum technology with weightless hydration for skin that looks and feels strong, supple, and deeply cared for.

Clinical claim

Clinically proven to bank +44% more collagen and +56% more elastin* with visibly reduced fine lines and wrinkles in just 3 days**

*Based on in vitro testing versus untreated skin.

**Results after 3 days. Independent clinical study, consumer perception results, 31 subjects, 2 applications per day for 8 weeks.

How to Use

Smooth 1-2 pumps onto skin. If using after a serum, apply while the skin is still damp. Use once or twice daily.

Availability

Pro-Collagen Banking Water Cream comes in a 1.7 fl oz / 50 mL jar and will be available beginning March 6, 2026 at Dermalogica flagship locations, on dermalogica.com, and through authorized Dermalogica retail partners.

About Dermalogica

Used by skin care professionals around the world, Dermalogica delivers skin treatment expertise with every touch. In 1983, founder Jane Wurwand identified a gap in professional skin care training and created the International Dermal Institute to provide advanced, post-graduate education. Wurwand launched Dermalogica in 1986, bucking the era's industry trends in favor of clean formulas, a minimalist look, and commitment to skin health, not beauty.

Dermalogica today trains 100,000 skin therapists per year in advanced technologies and services. Products are formulated for the treatment room, used daily in the hands of licensed skin therapists and by millions of people for professional results at home. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Dermalogica is made in the USA, with products sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.dermalogica.com.

