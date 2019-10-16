BioHiTech Global Receives Orders for Twenty Revolution Series Digesters for Delivery to Several Leading International Hospitality Companies

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, today announced that it has received orders for twenty of its Revolution Series™ Digesters for delivery to several leading international hospitality companies, including two new end-customers.

The orders consist of several direct sales as well as rental contracts. The Company has already shipped six units and expects to complete delivery of the remaining units in the fourth quarter. The digesters will be installed in hotel and hospitality locations in both Europe and the United States. The Company sees significant opportunity for additional unit deployments within its growing hospitality customer base. BioHiTech's Revolution Series Digesters provide a cost-effective, regulatory-compliant food waste disposal solution that helps meet the sustainability goals of today's businesses. BioHiTech's Digester technology safely disposes food waste on-site, eliminating the costs and greenhouse gases associated with the transportation and disposal of that waste. BioHiTech's patented cloud-based data analytics platform also empowers businesses with tools to track food waste diversion and potentially find areas to reduce food waste generation.

"We believe the hospitality industry represents a very large market opportunity for BioHiTech and we are pleased to add several well-known international companies to our growing customer base," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech Global. "Using our full suite of Revolution digesters to eliminate the need for traditional disposal of food waste, provides an economically viable means for our clients to achieve their sustainability objectives. We continue to see a growing interest in our Revolution Series™ Digesters and our pipeline of potential business is progressively building in several market segments. We look forward to further expansion of recurring revenue from BioHiTech's installed digester base as we continue to implement our strategic growth plan to build lasting value for our stockholders."

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our innovative waste management services combined with our disruptive technologies provide sustainable waste disposal and supply chain management solutions for businesses and municipalities of all sizes. Our cost-effective technology platforms can virtually eliminate landfill usage through real-time data analytics to reduce waste generation, biological disposal of food waste at the point of generation, and the processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements, including statements about the deployment of digesters, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

