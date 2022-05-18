BIOHM Health Appoints Sam Schatz as President to Drive Company’s Continued Growth

Among his responsibilities, Mr. Schatz will lead capital raising and commercialization planning around the company's new business development projects, including resource planning and strategy. BIOHM utilizes a data science driven platform to rapidly bring new product innovation to the market sourced from its industry-leading microbiome database.

"As we continue to grow, I was looking for someone to join our executive team that has really seen what it takes to scale significant and rapidly in an innovative vertical," said Afif Ghannoum, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BIOHM. "I knew we had found that person during my first conversation with Sam. Through his time at Aerofarms, he demonstrated a repeated ability to rise to the occasion, and I look forward to seeing that come to life as he begins his journey with BIOHM"

"BIOHM is truly transforming the microbiome industry through a rigorous science-based strategy that doesn't accept a one size fits all approach to product development," said Schatz. "BIOHM has achieved so much in such a short time - I'm inspired by its mission and look forward to contributing to its rapid expansion"

Sam Schatz was Managing Director & Global Head of Farm Development for AeroFarms, the world leader in indoor vertical farming. Sam joined as the first employee after the company founders in 2012. The company has grown to over 150 employees and operates the world's largest vertical farm in Newark, NJ. Sam led strategy and execution of the company's expansion to new markets in addition to other strategic initiatives. He is also an Advisor to the St. Louis based-AgTech accelerator The Yield Lab and sits on the AYI Advisory Council at the John A. Reisenbach Foundation.

Sam received his MSc from the London School of Economics where he was the President and Founder of the Graduate Management Society and his Bachelor's from Columbia University where he served on the Student Advisory Board to the Columbia University Earth Institute.

ABOUT BIOHM HEALTH

BIOHM Health was founded by Dr. Ghannoum after his breakthrough discovery that bad bacteria and bad fungi work together to create digestive imbalance. Dr. Ghannoum realized that today's probiotics had not been engineered to specifically address the role fungi plays in digestive health. As a result, he created BIOHM Health: The first company that addresses the gut's total microbiome of both bacteria and fungi.

BIOHM Health was founded to be the first total microbiome company. BIOHM's mission is simple: engineer elegant products and services that address the total microbiome of both bacteria and fungi, allowing you to maintain total digestive health.

Media contact

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE BIOHM Health