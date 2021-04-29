BIOHM Health Launches Interactive Gut Assessment Tool that Incorporates Proprietary Clinical Data

Consumers can log onto GutTesting.com to answer a short series of demographic, health, lifestyle and diet questions. Once they've completed the questions (which takes about two minutes), they will be given insights regarding the likelihood of their gut being imbalanced, their associated Gut Score™, and whether they are more likely to have higher levels of Candida compared to levels normally found in the gut.

Unique from other online health quizzes that simply apply widely available research, BIOHM Health's Gut Assessment gives consumers insights based on analysis of millions of proprietary data points that incorporate microbiome data with clinical data including diet, exercise, stress and lifestyle information. The algorithms were created by incorporating the data from BIOHM's at-home microbiome test, the BIOHM Gut Test, that assesses both the bacteria and fungi of an individual's microbiome with additional clinical and lifestyle data.

Analyzing the millions of collected microbiome DNA datapoints by utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning methods, BIOHM's data science team has identified a proprietary list of statistically significant features that are tied to gut imbalance and Candida overgrowth.

"GutTesting.com is the natural evolution of BIOHM Health, by turning big microbiome data and meta data, into actionable insights that the everyday consumer can utilize for free to better understand their gut health," noted CEO, Afif Ghannoum. "We incorporated vast amounts of data that really started illuminating key factors that point directly to specific gut health challenges. For example, we found that people who follow a vegetarian diet were significantly more likely to have Candida over-represented in their gut compared to non-vegetarians. We knew we had to democratize this information and empower consumers with a better guide to understanding their microbiome."

Once the survey is complete, the participant is told whether they are statistically more likely to have an imbalanced microbiome and/or higher levels of Candida in their gut, as well as a gut score range. Participants also receive dietary recommendations to implement as part of a holistic approach to gut health optimization. Though specific supplement brands are not called out as part of the dietary recommendatoins, BIOHM Health was the first company to develop probiotics proven to break down digestive biofilm and engineered to balance both the bacteria and fungi in the gut.

"Personalized nutrition is one of the most exciting areas in wellness, but consumers want to know the insights they're receiving are derived from real-life clinical data, and advanced data science, not a few random scientific papers," noted Ghannoum. "With GutTesting.com, we're excited to leverage one of the largest microbiome datasets in the world, to provide consumers free insights regarding their personal microbiome."

To participate in BIOHM Health Gut Assessment, go to GutTesting.com.

ABOUT BIOHM HEALTH

BIOHM Health was founded by Dr. Ghannoum after his breakthrough discovery that bad bacteria and bad fungi work together to create digestive imbalance. Dr. Ghannoum realized that today's probiotics had not been engineered to specifically address the role fungi plays in digestive health. As a result, he created BIOHM Health: The first company that addresses the gut's total microbiome of both bacteria and fungi.

BIOHM Health was founded to be the first total microbiome company. BIOHM's mission is simple: engineer elegant products and services that address the total microbiome of both bacteria and fungi, allowing you to maintain total digestive health.

