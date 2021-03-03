BIOHM Health Releases BIOHM Super Reds With 14 Super Red Ingredients & Targeted Gut Support

"Our Super Reds pack a lot of nutrition in a single scoop, making it ideal for the consumer who wants an impactful yet convenient addition to their wellness routine. Every serving provides probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes plus 14 super red fruits and vegetables carefully designed for digestive support with an antioxidant boost," said Dr. Ghannoum. "The best part is it tastes great – subtly sweet with an almost fruity aftertaste."

Like the Organic Super Greens product, the Super Reds formula is powered by BIOHM's breakthrough probiotic formulation, the first scientifically proven to break down digestive plaque, and balance bacteria and fungi in the gut. Much like the plaque buildup that can form on teeth, digestive plaque is a thick wall of organisms that builds up in the lining of your gut.

"Many people have never even heard of digestive plaque, let alone understand that they should be taking action to support their gut health and prevent plaque buildup," continued Dr. Ghannoum. "Very much like brushing our teeth for oral hygiene, we need to manage our gut health every day. Super Reds is a great way to nourish the gut and support microbiome balance, while getting an antioxidant boost."

Every scoop of BIOHM's Super Reds delivers:

Delicious pomegranate flavor (this took about five iterations to nail).

14 super red ingredients, 3 types of functional mushrooms, 4 different prebiotic ingredients, 1 Billion CFU's of BIOHM probiotics, and digestive enzymes.

It's non-GMO, keto-friendly and vegan, and it contains no: fillers, allergens, artificial colors, sweeteners, preservatives, dairy, egg or soy.

BIOHM's products are thoroughly tested by independent experts at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, one of the leading medical research institutions in the United States. Dr. Ghannoum also brings an acclaimed, scientific background, having spent his entire academic career studying medically important fungi and the major causes of fungal infections. He has published more than 480 peer-reviewed articles, has been cited over 25,600 times in the scientific literature, and is the scientist that named the mycobiome, our body's fungal community.

Super Reds can be mixed with water, any preferred beverage, or added to a fruit or acai bowl. One scoop daily is recommended to achieve maximum benefit. The 10.6 ounce, 30-day supply can be purchased on https://www.biohmhealth.com/ for $47.99. For more information, follow them on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

ABOUT BIOHM HEALTH

BIOHM Health was founded by Dr. Ghannoum after his breakthrough discovery that bad bacteria and bad fungi work together to create digestive imbalance. Dr. Ghannoum realized that today's probiotics had not been engineered to specifically address the role fungi plays in digestive health. As a result, he created BIOHM Health: The first company that addresses the gut's total microbiome of both bacteria and fungi.

BIOHM Health was founded to be the first total microbiome company. BIOHM's mission is simple: engineer elegant products and services that address the total microbiome of both bacteria and fungi, allowing you to maintain total digestive health.

