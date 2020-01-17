Bioinsecticides Market Study; 2017-2019, 2023 & 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioinsecticides - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bioinsecticides Market accounted for $1,457.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $4,835.08 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the rise in crop loss due to insects and diseases, rise in mutation in natural flora and infertility of soil due to chemical insecticides, changing farming practices and growing pest management industries. However, stringent regulatory policies on pesticides are restricting market growth.



Based on the application, the fruits and vegetable segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Many fruits and vegetables have tested positive for the presence of pesticides. This has decreased the demand for chemical pesticide-treated fruits and vegetables. Bioinsecticides have a relatively lower residue level and are a perfect fit for the treatment of fruits and vegetables and hence fruit and vegetable forms the largest application area for bioinsecticides.



By Geography, Asia Pacific bioinsecticides market expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to increase in the dependence on farming in India and China, increase in awareness about the bioinsecticide products benefits, and low cost of the products are bolstered the market in the region.



