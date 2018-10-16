BioIVT Acquires Biological Specialty Corporation, Adds Donor Centers and Increases Its Immune Cell Capacity

WESTBURY, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a leading provider of research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it has acquired Biological Specialty Corporation (BSC), a supplier of human blood products and components to the life sciences research community for more than 37 years. BSC is headquartered in Colmar, PA, with two additional FDA-registered donor centers in Allentown, PA and Reading, PA.

"We are delighted that BSC is joining BioIVT," said BioIVT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeff Gatz. "BSC brings a decades-long reputation for top-notch quality, compliance and customer service. BSC's capabilities will enable BioIVT to provide same-day fresh material to the biotech industry in the Northeast Corridor. BSC also significantly strengthens BioIVT's immunology business line, enabling BioIVT to provide a full range of blood-derived cells and cellular products ranging from leukopak-derived peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) to CD34 stem cells."

"In BioIVT, we have found a like-minded partner whose desire to provide the highest quality research samples and top-notch customer service equals our own," added BSC CEO Jeff Widdoss. "Together, we will be able to help our clients accelerate their drug discovery and immunotherapy research."

Emphasizing its commitment to providing the highest quality biospecimens, BSC's donors are all screened according to AABB guidelines, and its research blood products all undergo the complete battery of FDA-required infectious disease state tests.

BioIVT will retain BSC's three locations and all of its employees. Financial details about this transaction were not disclosed.

About Biological Specialty Corporation

Biological Specialty Corporation (BSC) has been a supplier of human blood products and components to the research community for more than 37 years. Products including blood, plasmas and sera, as well as white blood cells, and various other human biologicals are collected at our own FDA-registered donor centers. High quality and personal service are a top priority at BSC and we strive to provide exceptional material that is specific to our clients' needs.

About BioIVT

BioIVT, formerly BioreclamationIVT, is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. Our PHASEZERO® Research Services team works collaboratively with clients to provide target and biomarker validation, phenotypic assays to characterize novel therapeutics, clinical assay development and in vitro hepatic modeling solutions. And as the premier supplier of ADME-toxicology model systems, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly-discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

BioIVT Contact: Courtney Noah, Vice President of Marketing, 516-483-1196

Media Contact: Lisa Osborne, Rana Healthcare Solutions, 206-992-5245, lisa@ranahealth.com

