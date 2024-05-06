BioIVT Highlights its Focus on Cell and Gene Therapy in Spring Industry Events

BioIVT personnel attend the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy and the International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy Annual Meetings to share how BioIVT can support CGT research from discovery to commercialization

WESTBURY, N.Y., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced it will be attending two leading industry events focused on cell and gene therapy research, developments and breakthroughs. From May 7 – 11, a team from BioIVT will attend the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting (ASGCT) in Baltimore and from May 29 – June 1, a team will attend the International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy Annual Meeting (ISCT) in Vancouver, Canada.

At ASGCT, BioIVT will present two new research posters, titled "Cell Stability of Leukopaks During Shipping at Different Shipping Temperatures" and "In Vitro Assessment of GalNAc-Conjugated siRNA Cellular Uptake and Target Knockdown in Primary Human Hepatocyte Culture Models." At ISCT, Dr. Courtney Noah, Ph.D., Vice President of Scientific Affairs at BioIVT and Dr. Parijat Jain, Ph.D., Vice President of Cell & Gene Therapy at BioIVT will host a roundtable panel at ISCT titled "Minimizing Risks, Maximizing Speed: Streamlining Your Supply Chain from Research to Rollout." BioIVT will have a booth at each event detailing the art of cell and gene therapy, which highlights how BioIVT provides researchers with the resources necessary to develop and fuel their next breakthroughs.

"At BioIVT, we view cell and gene therapy as a masterpiece in the making with dedicated researchers serving as the artists behind the canvas, and we are proud to provide the essential materials and the spark of inspiration for the next research breakthroughs," said Jain. "Our fit-for-purpose solutions provide flexibility in the supply chain to mitigate risks to our customers' CGT pipeline--from R&D through clinical phases of development. We look forward to networking with the top minds in cell and gene therapy research at ASGCT and ISCT and sharing how BioIVT's team can support their developments."

With a network of 11 donor centers and over 600 recallable HLA-typed donors, BioIVT processes over 30,000 donor collections a year.

The network's broad geographical reach ensures that the company has a wide variety of donors and can collect, process, and deliver materials quickly, thus preserving their biological functions and creating a significant donor difference. Additionally, every product comes standard with comprehensive QA/QC backed redundancy.

You can find the BioIVT team at booth #1037 at ASGCT and at booth #616 at ISCT.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BioIVT Contact: Charlie Chungu, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected]

Media Contact: Alex Connelly, PAN Communications, 401-486-7437, [email protected]

SOURCE BioIVT