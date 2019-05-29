BioIVT Named Service Provider for Promega Immunotherapy Bioassays

WESTBURY, N.Y., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a leading provider of research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it will now offer Promega Immune Checkpoint and antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) Reporter Bioassays to support immunology and immuno-oncology research. This offering complements BioIVT's custom assay development services using client-provided cells and reagents.

"BioIVT is delighted to partner with Promega as we continue to expand our immuno-oncology portfolio for drug development, which includes validation of immune checkpoint targets, and screening and characterizing novel therapeutics," said Amanda Woodrooffe, PhD, Vice President and General Manager, PHASEZERO® Research Services at BioIVT. "Promega's bioassays complement the high quality, human tissue-based drug discovery and development research solutions that we already provide from our HTA-licensed facility."

"We are excited to team up with BioIVT to help advance immunology and immuno-oncology research. BioIVT shares our commitment to high quality data and excellent customer service and it has also demonstrated the ability to create new, cutting-edge assays," said Thomas Livelli, Vice President, Life Sciences at Promega.

As ADCC is a common mechanism of action (MOA) for many antibody-based biologics drugs, the ADCC Reporter Bioassay is an especially important addition to BioIVT's armamentarium. Antibodies use Fc receptor-mediated ADCC in particular to target diseased cells for elimination. The Promega ADCC Reporter Bioassay is configured with engineered cell lines in thaw-and-use format, which reduces variability, and as the bioassay is based on the ADCC MOA, it correlates well with classic lytic assays.

Promega Immune Checkpoint Reporter Bioassays are used to measure the potency and stability of antibodies and other biologicals designed to block the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction. The new BioIVT service will initially provide measurement of PD-1/PD-L1 blockade activity for out of the box actionable data as well as ability to develop specific data to support the development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics. The service offering will be expanded to include a broad range of immune checkpoint co-inhibitory and co-stimulatory targets.

BioIVT has a broad product and service portfolio for developing and validating immuno-oncology targets. It includes:

Using multiplex immunohistochemistry to define immune cell functional state

Employing digital pathology to visualize the spatial relationship between immune cells and tumor cells within the tumor microenvironment

Assessing off-target binding (GLP tissue cross reactivity) of novel therapeutic antibodies and antibody-like molecules

Measuring Fc effector function, potency and stability of novel therapeutics

As immuno-oncology research continues to advance rapidly, BioIVT is committed to evolving its product and services portfolio to ensure that it always meets clients' needs. It looks forward to expanding its partnership with Promega to include additional products and services in the future.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's 4,000 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.

About BioIVT

BioIVT, formerly BioreclamationIVT, is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. Our PHASEZERO® Research Services team works collaboratively with clients to provide target and biomarker validation, phenotypic assays to characterize novel therapeutics, clinical assay development and in vitro hepatic modeling solutions. And as the premier supplier of hepatic products, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly-discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

