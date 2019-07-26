Biolab Announces New Distribution Center in Conyers Georgia Under Construction by ARCO Design/Build

This will be the seventh facility in the area for BioLab. BioLab has had operations in Conyers since 1973. The location houses production and storage space for pool and spa water-treatment chemicals. As a result of BioLab's continued growth through the years, this new 275,000 square foot build-to-suit warehouse distribution facility will meet their current and future business needs. The state of the art tilt-wall construction facility under construction by ARCO Design/Build will feature a 32' clear height, fifteen overhead dock doors, and two drive-in doors.

The Rockdale County Government and Economic Development Council provided economic incentives for the new facility and are excited about the expansion in the county. Rockdale is situated just 20 miles east of Atlanta and offers an ideal location for manufacturing and distribution businesses.

"My favorite thing about this job is working with companies that have already chosen Rockdale County and are choosing us again. The additional investment in both a new building and adding to the workforce is truly a win for Rockdale County," said Marty Jones, Executive Director of the Conyers Rockdale Economic Council.

"These are exciting times in our community. Companies like BioLab help keep Rockdale County perfectly positioned. We look forward to this project and many more to come. Thanks to all who have made this possible," says Oz Nesbitt, Sr., Chairman Rockdale County Commission.

About BioLab

BioLab is an industry leader in the development and marketing of innovative products that provide clear water for pools and spas. BioLab's consumer-friendly brands help people around the world enjoy the benefits of a healthier lifestyle and better experiences in their recreational and living spaces.

About Cabot Properties

Formed in 1986, Cabot Properties is a private equity real estate investment firm. The firm is a leading investor, developer and operator of industrial properties throughout North America and the United Kingdom.

About Republic Property Company

Republic Property Company is a full-service real estate development company specializing in the development, leasing and management of industrial properties throughout the United States.

Republic has over 35 years of experience developing in excess of 17.2 million square feet of industrial real estate.

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build, Inc. is a national design/build firm widely recognized as an industry leader for various industrial project types, including but not limited to cold storage warehouse, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing.

SOURCE ARCO Design/Build