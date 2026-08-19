BioLab Holdings Adds FastSkin®Autologous Wound Care Technology to Tissue Restoration Portfolio

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued efforts to diversify and bring optionality to providers, BioLab Holdings, Inc., a Phoenix-based medical technology company focused on advancing tissue restoration, announced a strategic partnership with mimiX AWC, a regenerative medicine company developing autologous wound care technologies designed to harness the body's own biology to support healing. Through the partnership, BioLab will add FastSkin® Patch, a Whole Blood Clot Technology, to its portfolio of regenerative wound care solutions.

The Whole Blood Clot technology offers the next generation to platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and platelet rich fibrin (PRF) by providing a highly portable and complete solution that can be brought directly to patients in a variety of care settings, helping clinicians treat patients where they are. This flexibility, combined with its ability to make PRP-based therapies more accessible in mobile and point-of-care environments, makes mimiX AWC a strong complement to BioLab's growing portfolio of non-sheet regenerative medicine solutions. MimiX AWC's FastSkin® Patch creates a personalized bioactive tissue from the patient's own blood in approximately 10 minutes, providing clinicians with a regenerative option for managing chronic and hard-to-heal wounds.

"At BioLab, we believe the best clinicians don't want one answer but the best answer," said BioLab President & CEO Jaime Leija. " FastSkin® Patch offers a personalized, autologous approach that complements our existing portfolio and gives clinicians another valuable tool to support healing and improve patient outcomes."

FastSkin® Patch is designed to create a whole blood clot tissue rich in naturally occurring cellular and biological components. The technology is intended for the management of exuding cutaneous wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgically debrided wounds. The preparation process requires only a simple blood draw and can be completed without capital equipment, enabling seamless integration into clinical workflow.

"Our mission is to advance wound care through science-driven innovation that works in harmony with the body's own healing processes," said Marc Thurner, CEO of mimiX AWC. "Partnering with BioLab allows us to expand access to FastSkin® Patch through an organization that shares our commitment to improving patient care and providing clinicians with practical, effective regenerative solutions."

The collaboration furthers BioLab's continued strategy of building one of the industry's most comprehensive tissue restoration portfolios through partnerships with companies developing advanced regenerative, biologic and synthetic technologies. Through its commercialization network, BioLab will support broader adoption of FastSkin® Patch across wound care settings nationwide.

For more information on BioLab's continuum of care, visit biolabholdings.com. For more information about mimiX AWC and FastSkin® Patch, visit mimix-awc.com.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical technology company focused on advancing tissue restoration through innovation, strategic partnerships, and commercialization. BioLab combines clinician-driven product strategy, entrepreneurial partnerships, and rapid commercialization to identify, develop, and deliver technologies that support improved patient outcomes across care settings.

About mimiX AWC

mimiX AWC is a Florida based regenerative medicine company focused on developing innovative autologous wound care technologies that harness the patient's own biology to support the natural healing process. Its FastSkin® technology is designed to provide clinicians with a practical, point-of-care approach to creating a self-supporting autologous whole blood clot for wound management.

For more information about mimiX AWC and FastSkin® Patch, visit mimix-awc.com.

Contact: Kwyn Lowe

Phone: 406.314.5120

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BioLab Holdings, Inc.