BioLab Holdings Announces Investment in Advanced Synthetic Antimicrobial -Tissue Regeneration Solutions

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc. , a Phoenix‑based medical manufacturer specializing in advanced wound protection technologies, has announced a strategic investment in Imbed Biosciences, Inc., the Wisconsin‑based medical device innovator behind the fully-synthetic SAM™ Antimicrobial Technology, and Microlyte®, the wound matrix based on SAM™ Technology.

The partnership allows BioLab to differentiate its skin substitute portfolio, with a focus in the physician office setting, to better align with the varying clinical requirements that exist across the continuum of wound care.

Imbed's Microlyte® is an antimicrobial wound matrix composed of bioresorbable polymers engineered to rapidly conform to the micro contours of the wound bed while reducing microbial burden and supporting tissue regeneration. Designed for chronic, acute, traumatic, and surgical wounds, Microlyte® provides at least 72 hours of sustained silver‑based antimicrobial activity, maintains a moist physiological environment, and offers an optimized matrix surface tension that is ideal for cell migration, adherence, and proliferation.

"Imbed Biosciences has developed one of the most forward‑thinking synthetic platforms we've seen in wound care," said BioLab President Jaime Leija. "This partnership allows us to expand the tools clinicians rely on, especially solutions that help streamline care for complex wounds without adding operational burden. We're energized by Imbed's engineering approach and see Microlyte® as a powerful complement to our existing portfolio."

Clinical evaluations of Microlyte® have demonstrated accelerated wound area reduction and high rates of closure within 12 weeks among chronic, non‑healing wounds.1 Its versatile, fully-synthetic design also eliminates the supply chain and variability challenges common with biologic matrices, offering clinicians a consistent and easy‑to‑use alternative.

"At Imbed, our focus has always been to engineer solutions that work in harmony with the body's natural healing processes," said Terry Bromley, CEO of Imbed Biosciences. "BioLab's clinical footprint and commitment to evidence‑based products make them an ideal partner as we broaden Microlyte® adoption nationwide. Together, we're looking to set a new standard for accessibility and performance in antimicrobial wound management."

The investment will accelerate Imbed's commercialization strategy within the U.S., expand distribution channels, and support ongoing development of next‑generation SAM™‑based matrices, including platforms that integrate pain‑management agents and other therapeutic compounds.

Both companies will collaborate closely with clinicians and health systems to ensure seamless integration of Microlyte® across outpatient, acute, and advanced wound care settings.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound protection. Its products—including Membrane Wrap - Lite™ and Membrane Wrap™ use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane to provide structural tissue for wound protection. BioLab's mission is optimize the standard of care through innovations grounded in science, compassion, and collaboration.

About Imbed Biosciences

Imbed Biosciences is a privately held medical device company advancing the next generation of wound care through its SAM™ Antimicrobial Technology. The company's platform incorporates multiple therapeutic agents into ultra‑thin, biocompatible matrices that support skin regeneration in both chronic and acute wounds. Imbed's expanding product portfolio is engineered to reduce infection risk, alleviate pain, and promote healing across the entire wound‑care continuum.

1. Manning SW, Humphrey DA, Shillinglaw WR, et al. Efficacy of a Bioresorbable Matrix in Healing Complex Chronic Wounds: An Open-Label Prospective Pilot Study. Wounds. 2020;32(11):309-318.

