BioLab Holdings Announces Significant Team Growth Across Key Departments

Hiring Growth Reflects Commitment to Research, Quality and Compliance

PHOENIX, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc. is proud to share its continued expansion and commitment to creating jobs and improving economic impact for its community. Over the past year, the Arizona-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound care products has welcomed 37 talented professionals across multiple departments, strengthening its ability to deliver high quality wound care solutions and exceptional service to patients, providers and insurance companies.

"We're investing in people to power BioLab's next chapter, expanding research capacity, elevating quality assurance and strengthening corporate compliance, so we can bring advanced wound‑care solutions to more patients while meeting the highest regulatory standards," said BioLab President Jaime Leija. "This is how we build sustainable growth and continue to contribute to our local economy."

Leading the charge as the new VP of Quality Assurance, Chris Silvers joined BioLab Holdings in May of this year to develop and implement a robust global quality strategy and align the quality assurance function with BioLab's strategic goals. Silvers brings more than 25 years of experience in the medical device, biologics, and life sciences industries with a deep level of expertise and experience in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, and operations. He is a proven leader who has successfully driven international regulatory strategies and quality system improvements that have supported product innovation and rapid market growth. Silvers has also led a multitude of successful FDA and international audits, ensuring quality in manufacturing operations, product development, and compliance readiness.

Ensuring corporate compliance across departments is Chief Compliance Officer Dixon Terry who also joined the BioLab team in May of this year. He is responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining policies, procedures, and practices designed to promote compliance with federal and state health care program requirements. Terry brings more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries in both large and start-up organizations and is experienced in leading compliance functions and managing compliance programs in the U.S. and global markets, including management of corporate integrity agreements. Dixon spent a majority of his career at Amgen, where he led teams across multiple business functions including clinical development, sales, and compliance.

Bringing a unique educational perspective to BioLab is Research Strategist Weston Quinn. Quinn recently earned his Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics at Arizona State University with a focus on the Cis-regulatory program that activates genes essential to regeneration following damage. He has leveraged his expertise to advance wound healing research at BioLab and his journey reflects the company's commitment to professional development.

A complete list of 2025 hires can be viewed below.

Quality

Quality Engineering Supervisor Nick Swanson, Complaint & QMS Analyst Jennifer Battle, Quality Auditor Brenda Sparks, VP of Quality Assurance Chris Silvers, Quality Inspector II Nancy Salas-Patton, Microbiology Quality Assurance Specialist Lea Junia.

Research & Product Development

Product Development Engineer Drew Norowski, Project Coordinator Savannah Redmond, Chief Innovation Officer Deanna Montrose, Project Manager Breanna Kirchhardt.

Corporate Compliance

Chief Compliance Officer Dixon Terry, Compliance Manager/Paralegal Kessa Chanthavongsa.

Operations

Operations Floater Zachry Kuhl, Director of Supply Chain Operations Austin Feldman, Order Fulfillment Coordinator I Asti Perry, Senior Manufacturing Engineer Minh Pham, Senior Facilities Technician Jesse Garcia, Sr. Manager of Manufacturing Operations Nicholas Ireland, Project Engineer Nandita Thapar, Lab Production Technician I Seamus McSherry, Senior Buyer Kymber MacDonald, Production Planner Suma Samudrala, Packaging Production Technician I Luz Melendez, Lab Production Technician I Eliza Roffi.

Sales & Marketing

Regional Sales Manager Brennan Lagemann, Regional Sales Manager Alex Albergo, Product Manager Carter Righi, Marketing Coordinator Collete Roth, Inside Sales Support Specialist I Judit Vargas, Product Reimbursement Specialist I Marcus Howard.

Human Resources

Executive Assistant Jennifer Melendez, HR Operations & Compliance Manager Shelly Courter.

Finance & Accounting

Director of Financial Planning & Analysis Jim Doroz, Senior Cost Accountant Pete Wolfrom, Director of Enterprise Applications Stephanie Tripicchio.

Information Technology

Chief Technology Officer Klint Price.

For more information about BioLab Holdings and its full portfolio of amniotic membrane allografts, visit biolabholdings.com .

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing. Its products—including Membrane Wrap Lite™, Tri-Membrane Wrap™, Membrane Wrap™, and Membrane Wrap - Hydro™—use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane to provide structural tissue for wound protection. BioLab's mission is to manufacture reliable and safe products with the highest quality to help optimize body performance through continuous innovation, education, superior customer service, and teamwork.

