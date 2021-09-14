BIOLASE and Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County (Healthy Smiles) Invite California Dental Community to Awareness Reception on Sept. 24

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, and Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County (Healthy Smiles) are inviting dental professionals in the Orange County area to an awareness reception around the shared mission to improve the oral health of children in the community.

The event is open to all members of the dental community and will be held Sept. 24 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the BIOLASE Learning Center, at 27042 Towne Centre Dr, Foothill Ranch, Calif. Guests can hear testimonials from families treated at Healthy Smiles as well as providers who have used BIOLASE's Waterlase dental lasers to transform the dental experience one smile at a time. BIOLASE will also present HSK with a new Waterlase i-Plus all-tissue laser at the event, to commemorate the partnership.

"We are excited to bring more members of the dental community in on a cause that is so close to our hearts, and in on the fun that we have with our long-standing partner, Healthy Smiles," said John Beaver, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "It has been moving over the years to see our mission of advancing density embraced by so many in the area, and we continue to seek out ways that we can give back. I believe this is just another step in reaching our goal of raising a generation of kids not afraid of going to the dentist."

Since 2018, Healthy Smiles and BIOLASE have collaborated on local programs directed at prevention, outreach and education, access to treatment, and advocacy in the community. 1 in 3 children living in Orange County are reported to have tooth decay, while 1 in 10 children living in the area have never visited a dentist. Healthy Smiles' clinics and school-based programs have provided critical dental services to underserved children since 2003, reaching around 100,000 children and parents each year.

"This year we hit a milestone of our millionth child served since inception," said Ria Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Healthy Smiles. "It is partners like BIOLASE that make a number like this possible. We are deeply appreciative of BIOLASE for their support, and offering the Healthy Smiles team, and the families who have benefited from our services, a platform like this event to share their stories."

For more information on the event and to RSVP visit HSK Event.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

About Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County (Healthy Smiles)

Healthy Smiles has been at the forefront of innovation to address the pediatric dental epidemic affecting Southern California for over 18 years. As a community- based nonprofit organization, Healthy Smiles is dedicated to improving the oral health of Orange County's most vulnerable children: the very young, those with special healthcare needs, and those with government dental insurance. Since 2003, Healthy Smiles has served approximately 1 million children and their families by offering collaborative programs directed at prevention, advocacy, outreach, education, and access to treatment. Through its partnerships with the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and the University of Southern California (USC) Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry, Healthy Smiles ensures that underserved children receive the highest quality of care they deserve to lead happy and healthy lives.

