BIOLASE and Los Angeles Chargers Partner to Bring Advanced Dental Care to Children in Underserved Communities in Southern California

Dental caries or cavities – commonly known as tooth decay – are the most common chronic disease among children. In Los Angeles specifically, studies have shown that over 70 percent of disadvantaged children have untreated tooth decay.

"All children should have access to necessary health and dental care, but unfortunately we know this isn't always the case," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "We're excited to partner with BIOLASE, one of dentistry's leading innovators, and work together to enable access to care at the standard every child deserves."

As part of the partnership, BIOLASE and the Chargers will work with TeamSmile, the nation's premier advocacy group that supports life-changing dental care for underserved children. Throughout the United States, the organizations will host several programs in 2018, in which children will be invited to receive free preventive care, screenings, radiographs and laser treatments as needed while being taught that oral health care is important component of their health. Children will also have the opportunity to interact with Chargers players and cheerleaders at the program.

"Dental lasers have dramatically transformed dentistry as we know it – going to the dentist no longer has to be a scary experience," said John Beaver, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President and CFO of BIOLASE. "By partnering with the Chargers, we aim to raise the visibility of dental lasers and pain-free dentistry, changing both the perception and experience of dentistry for all patients and extending this care to underserved communities, who may not otherwise have access."

Dental lasers provide dentists with minimally invasive, patient-friendly ways to manage many conditions for both children and adults. Oftentimes, the traditional approach has included invasive procedures that often require anesthesia and pain medications. Fear of anesthesia injections is the number one source of anxiety in children, and this fear can play a critical role in delayed treatment or untreated tooth decay. Dental lasers have changed that, enabling minimally invasive treatment of a variety of oral health conditions including tooth decay, gum disease, tongue-tie, biopsies, benign oral tumors, canker sore and cold sore pain, root canals, orthodontic needs and so many others.

In addition to the events, BIOLASE will provide oral health tips through the Chargers' radio networks, social media channels and gameday announcements, further enhancing education and awareness efforts in the Southern California market.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine and also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 220 patented and 95 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times.

