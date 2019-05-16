BIOLASE Announces Advancing Dentistry Symposium

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, is proud to announce that it will host the Advancing Dentistry Symposium in San Diego, California on October 18-19, 2019. The conference will offer education around cutting-edge technologies, techniques and innovations that are currently advancing dentistry today.

Dr. Gordon J. Christensen, founder of Practical Clinical Courses, will serve as the keynote speaker. His presentation, What Clinical Techniques & Technologies Do You Really Need and Why, will address burning questions among dental professionals, including what tools are required and which ones are elective, how to determine return on investment, and most importantly, what tools will improve patient care and service offerings.

"Collaboration among dental professionals is of the utmost importance to deliver the best experience for both practicing dentists and their patients," said BIOLASE CEO Todd Norbe. "This symposium presents the opportunity for those in the industry to come together to advance their knowledge by exploring the latest technologies available in their field and see how their practice, patients and staff can benefit."

BIOLASE's partners for this event include leading dental companies such as Align Technology, Glidewell Laboratories, Seiler Medical Division and Hu-Friedy. Additional program topics include tongue-tie diagnosis and treatment within five minutes, predictable periodontal and implantitis therapy, non-traumatic crown and veneer removal in less than five minutes, and more.

The symposium will be held at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina at 333 W Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101. Registration is now open, but seating will be limited. Visit biolase.com/ads2019 to sign up today.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that is a global market leader in the manufacturing and marketing of proprietary dental laser systems that enable dentists and dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and surgical applications. BIOLASE's laser systems are designed to provide clinically superior, patient-friendly results for many types of common dental procedures compared to those achieved with traditional instruments. BIOLASE has sold over 39,000 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world.

