BIOLASE Announces the Launch of Waterlase Endo Academy

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, completed its leadership council meeting of the Waterlase Endo Academy on Nov. 14, forming an exclusive community of leading endodontists, dedicated to improving patient outcomes and profitability with new technology. The academy, open to all Waterlase endodontists, was created to foster peer-led learning, best practice sharing and optimal integration of Waterlase technology into clinical practice.

"The launch of Waterlase Endo Academy was a natural next step in our company journey, as we continue to pursue the mission of advancing dentistry," said Todd Norbe, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "As endodontists continue to seek out more advanced solutions for challenging cases, the academy will serve as a resource for some of the greatest minds in the field to elevate the dissemination of best practices for the integration of advanced technology like the Waterlase."

Benefits for members of the academy include ongoing mentorship from leading clinicians, didactic online meetings and interactive case reviews by Waterlase experts, in-person training experiences hosted by leading Waterlase Endo Academy clinicians, including Dr. Charles Maupin and on-demand access to clinical resources and webinars. In addition to Dr. Maupin, leadership council members of the academy include noted endodontic experts such as Dr. Francisco Banchs, Dr. Yigail Zibari, Dr. Fernando Meza, Dr. Justin Kolnick, Dr. Robert Corr and Dr. Kirk Huffaker.

The Waterlase dental laser offers various benefits for endodontists, from faster procedures to new treatment options. The Waterlase also provides greater access to lateral canals and the critical apical third in order to address this challenge, improving efficiency and patient-reported outcomes. The radial firing tip is unique allowing for success in conservative endo treatment while the overall technology delivers more predictability, reduced patient discomfort and improved patient care. The universal use of Waterlase also allows Clinicians to perform soft-tissue surgery, crown and veneer removals, apicoectomies and more.

