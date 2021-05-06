BIOLASE Announces the Launch of Waterlase Pediatric Dental Academy

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today its Waterlase Pediatric Dental Academy (WPDA), for Waterlase pediatric dentists. The WPDA will provide clinicians with an immersive training experience through peer-led learning, best practice sharing and on-going mentorship, to ensure optimal integration of Waterlase technology into clinical practices.

"Pediatric dentists are actively seeking new ways to treat their young patients in a more gentle and holistic manner than traditional dental equipment offers; and we saw this as an opportunity to live out our mission of advancing dentistry in this community," said John Beaver, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "From minimally invasive tongue-tie releases for infants and toddlers to no-shot cavity preparations, Waterlase is the perfect addition to any pediatric practice to help kids feel more comfortable in the chair, and hopefully, instill healthy practices in oral care for life."

As part of the WPDA, members will have access to both virtual and in-person continuing education opportunities, as well as clinical support sessions to review cases, best practice techniques and exclusive Web content. The Academy leadership includes several experienced pediatric dentists, including Dr. Ben Curtis, who serves as the Executive Director, Drs. Cherish Leung, Linda Murzyn-Dantzer and Reena Kuba.

"I believe dental lasers are the future of dentistry, and I am thrilled to be part of an academy that allows pediatric dentists the opportunity to collaborate, learn and train with Waterlase," said Dr. Ben Curtis. "My practice has greatly benefited from the diverse therapies the Waterlase laser provides, from limiting the time patients are in the chair to allowing for minimally invasive treatments that take the fear out of their visit. I'm eager for those in the pediatric dentistry community to experience these same results."

Waterlase all-tissue dental lasers afford pediatric clinicians the ability to remove tooth decay gently and precisely, with less aerosols, less vibration, and little-to-no anesthesia. It can also perform soft tissue procedures with less blood and faster healing than traditional scalpel and suture methods. The versatility of Waterlase combined with the on-going education, training and clinical fellowship of the WPDA, allows any pediatric clinician to integrate the technology and offer laser dentistry to their patient base. The formation of the WPDA comes on the heels of the recently established specialty academies, the Waterlase Perio Academy and Waterlase Endo Academy .

