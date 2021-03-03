BIOLASE Announces the Launch of Waterlase Perio Academy

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that the company has formed a community of periodontists through the development of the Waterlase Perio Academy (WPA). The goal of the WPA is to assist clinicians in providing periodontal and implant services with improved patient outcomes, through the continued adoption of laser technology.

Leveraging the same recipe for success from its Waterlase Endo Academy , the innovative and first of its kind program in the periodontal laser community will foster peer-led learning with ongoing mentorship from WPA's leading clinicians, featuring online meetings and case reviews by experts in the field. The academy is open to all periodontists utilizing the Waterlase technology.

"Launching an academy devoted to supporting the growth and timely needs of periodontists directly aligns with BIOLASE's mission of advancing dentistry," said John Beaver, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "Periodontists are actively seeking ways to manage both periodontal and implant diseases, as the incidence of gum disease with "bone loss" has increased in the adult population. Periodontitis can often be linked to systemic diseases, from inflammatory cardiac disease to recent COVID-19 infections – further stressing the need for innovative solutions and expert collaboration among dental professionals."

As part of the WPA, members will have access to facilitated discussions around complex cases, ongoing mentorship from leading clinicians, didactic online meetings and interactive case reviews. Academy leadership is composed of experienced periodontists, including Drs. Paul Chang, Curry Leavitt, Stephen John, Todd Jorgenson, James Papp and Bret Dyer. Virtual progressive training sessions will also be added in real-time to address new procedures as they arise, and members will be part of the "first to know" community when BIOLASE releases products.

"Periodontists have seen a significant increase in peri-implant disease, which is alarming due to the number of new dental implants being placed each year and existing aging dental implants currently in function," said Paul Chang, D.D.S., M.S. "As clinicians, it is critical for our growth and our patients' outcomes that we collaborate around clinically proven solutions, including BIOLASE's established implant repair protocol, which has shown significant success in decontamination. This method even allows new bone formation around the previously contaminated implant; no other company method has been shown to do this more predictably than implant repair protocol."

Waterlase lasers afford clinicians the ability to decontaminate diseased implants and provide opportunities to return the implant to a healthy state. Peer-reviewed landmark studies among dental journals continue to support evidence that periodontal and implant disease can be managed with minimally invasive laser procedures, resulting in excellent patient-reported outcomes.

Learn more about the benefits of laser dentistry in periodontics at biolase.com/procedures/dentists/perio and the Waterlase Perio Academy at biolase.com/wpa .

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc , Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry , and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biolase.com

