BIOLASE Hosts Nearly 400 Dental Professionals During Webinar On Landmark Study On Lasers And Managing Periodontitis

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it hosted nearly 400 dental professionals last Thursday evening during a panel discussion on the NEW Journal of Periodontology landmark study from the McGuire Institute comparing periodontal flap surgery to BIOLASE's REPAIR Perio laser protocol in managing periodontitis.

Members of the investigating team, Dr. Rick Heard and Dr. Donald Clem, along with a panel of Periodontists reviewed the study's design, protocol development, study findings including superior patient related outcomes, and the clinical implications moving forward for dental practices.

The learning objectives of the webinar were to:

Understand the American Academy of Periodontology's Best Evidence Consensus recommendations for studies and how this study meets them

Learn the advantages of minimally invasive REPAIR Perio laser protocol for patient reported outcomes, compared to periodontal flap surgery, and

Determine how all tissue laser technology can enhance today's periodontal practice

Superior patient related outcomes and periondist findings included:

Patients experienced less bruising, swelling and pain with the REPAIR Perio laser treatment compared to MIST

Periodontists that were involved in the study reported faster procedure times compared to periodontal flap surgery

"We are excited that we were able to bring together so many dental professionals to discuss the landmark study performed by The McGuire Insititute and the superior patient reported outcomes of Waterlase-assisted treatment of periodontitis," commented Todd Norbe, President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOLASE. "The recently published results of the study and the benefits of our REPAIR Perio laser protocol have generated significant enthusuiasm within the periodontal community and we look forward to doing more events like this in the future."

