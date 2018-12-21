BIOLASE, TeamSmile and Los Angeles Chargers to Host Oral Health Program for Children at Gerald P. Carr Intermediate School

LOS ANGELES and SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, and TeamSmile , the nation's premier advocacy group that supports life-changing dental care for underserved children and the Chargers announced today that nearly 300 students at Gerald P. Carr Intermediate School will be given free access to advanced dental care. The program will take place on Friday, Jan. 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with special appearances by the Charger Girls.

This incentive is one of several partnership programs that BIOLASE has ventured into with nonprofit organizations to educate families on the minimally-invasive, gentler dental experience a Waterlase dentist can offer. At the program, students will receive free screenings and preventive care, and if needed, the children will receive radiographs and laser treatments onsite.

"Using the power of professional sports organizations, TeamSmile creates a fun day which gets children excited about dental care. We call it a TeamSmile dental tailgate party" said TeamSmile Executive Director, John McCarthy. "We value this new partnership with BIOLASE, which provides us the opportunity to demonstrate pain-free care. We're offering children memories and an education component that can last a lifetime."

BIOLASE and TeamSmile have continued this momentum of the program since working together on their first program with the Chargers in 2018 . The organizations are already planning another program slated for Feb. 4, 2019 to continue efforts in the Dallas area.

"Few things say 'don't fear the dentist' like being able to receive treatment and then get an autograph from a Charger's alumni," said BIOLASE CEO Todd Norbe. "Dental care is a significant part of life, and one we want to educate children on at an early-age – instilling good habits and positive experiences. Because our dental lasers offer less invasive solutions, we're able to foster a healthy environment, free of fear, pain and anxiety."

For more information about the initiative, please visit http://teamsmile.org/ .

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine and also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 220 patented and 95 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver the best results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications, and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold over 36,200 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer markets.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and YouTube at www.youtube.com/biolasevideos.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

About TeamSmile

TeamSmile is a non-profit organization that has created partnerships with professional sports teams, local dentists, dental organizations, dental schools and area volunteers to help promote the importance of oral health care. For more information on TeamSmile, visit www.teamsmile.org .

