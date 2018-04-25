BIOLASE® To Host 2018 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call On May 2, 2018

Phone Participation

To listen to the conference call live via telephone, dial 877-407-4019 from the U.S. or, for international callers, dial 1-201-689-8337, approximately 10 minutes before the start time.

Webcast Participation

To listen to the conference call live via the Internet, visit the Investors section of the BIOLASE website at www.biolase.com.

Replay

An audio archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investors section of the BIOLASE website.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine and also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 220 patented and 95 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver the best results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications, and a full line of dental imaging equipment. BIOLASE has sold over 36,200 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer markets.

For updates and information on Waterlase® iPlus™, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolase-to-host-2018-first-quarter-financial-results-conference-call-on-may-2-2018-300636014.html

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biolase.com

