BIOLASE to Participate at Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference on September 5, 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced it has been invited to participate at the 4th Annual Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference being held September 5, 2019 at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

President and CEO Todd Norbe and Executive Vice President and CFO John Beaver will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BIOLASE, please contact your Dougherty representative.

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that is a global market leader in the manufacturing and marketing of proprietary dental laser systems that enable dentists and dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and surgical applications. BIOLASE's laser systems are designed to provide clinically superior, patient-friendly results for many types of common dental procedures compared to those achieved with traditional instruments. BIOLASE has sold 38,900 laser systems to date in over 90 countries around the world.

