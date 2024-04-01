Biolexis Therapeutics to Present Five Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

01 Apr, 2024, 12:53 ET
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolexis Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel AI-assisted drug discovery platform technology, today announced it will present five posters at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.
AACR poster presentation details are below:
Title: "Discovery of an oral, potent, and selective CDK9 molecular glue degrader SLX-3065 active in aggressive variant prostate cancers (AVPC)"
Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2
Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 8, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Poster Section 52
Poster Board Number: 7
Abstract Presentation Number: LB161
Presenter: Chenyu Lin
Title: "BLX-3030, a potent, selective, orally available small molecule CDK9 inhibitor for aggressive variant prostate cancers"
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: New Compounds and Drug Targets
Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Location: Poster Section 27
Poster Board Number: 2
Abstract Presentation Number: 4649
Presenter: Zhaoliang Li
Title: "Development of highly selective, potent, orally available PIM1 inhibitor BLX0631 shows a therapeutics potential in multiple myeloma models"
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: HDAC and Methyltransferase Inhibitors
Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Location: Poster Section 24
Poster Board Number: 9
Abstract Presentation Number: 4587
Presenter: Kyle Medley
Title: "Identification of a novel and selective Transglutaminase 2 (TGM2) inhibitors modulate tumor microenvironment in Glioblastoma"
Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 4
Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 10, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Location: Poster Section 54
Poster Board Number: 20
Abstract Presentation Number: LB444
Presenter: Hariprasad Vankayalapati
Biolexis & TGen Collaboration
Title: "Development of a novel ATP-competitive CDK9 inhibitor for treatment of pancreatic cancer"
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Novel Biologic Therapies and Therapeutics Targets
Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 1:30 PM – 5.00 PM
Location: Poster Section 27
Poster Board Number: 5
Abstract Presentation Number: 5957
Presenter: Yesenia Barrera-Millan & Haiyong Han
About Biolexis Therapeutics, Inc.
Biolexis Therapeutics is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecules targeting cancers, metabolic, neurodegenerative, auto-immune, and inflammatory diseases. Biolexis rapidly discovers and develops novel clinical candidates with unprecedented speed and accuracy through their proprietary MolecuLern AI-enabled drug discovery process.
