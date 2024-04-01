Biolexis Therapeutics to Present Five Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolexis Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel AI-assisted drug discovery platform technology, today announced it will present five posters at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

AACR poster presentation details are below:

Title: "Discovery of an oral, potent, and selective CDK9 molecular glue degrader SLX-3065 active in aggressive variant prostate cancers (AVPC)"

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 8, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 52

Poster Board Number: 7

Abstract Presentation Number: LB161

Presenter: Chenyu Lin

Title: "BLX-3030, a potent, selective, orally available small molecule CDK9 inhibitor for aggressive variant prostate cancers"

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: New Compounds and Drug Targets

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 27

Poster Board Number: 2

Abstract Presentation Number: 4649

Presenter: Zhaoliang Li

Title: "Development of highly selective, potent, orally available PIM1 inhibitor BLX0631 shows a therapeutics potential in multiple myeloma models"

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: HDAC and Methyltransferase Inhibitors

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 24

Poster Board Number: 9

Abstract Presentation Number: 4587

Presenter: Kyle Medley

Title: "Identification of a novel and selective Transglutaminase 2 (TGM2) inhibitors modulate tumor microenvironment in Glioblastoma"

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 4

Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 10, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 54

Poster Board Number: 20

Abstract Presentation Number: LB444

Presenter: Hariprasad Vankayalapati

Biolexis & TGen Collaboration

Title: "Development of a novel ATP-competitive CDK9 inhibitor for treatment of pancreatic cancer"

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Biologic Therapies and Therapeutics Targets

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 1:30 PM – 5.00 PM

Location: Poster Section 27

Poster Board Number: 5

Abstract Presentation Number: 5957

Presenter: Yesenia Barrera-Millan & Haiyong Han

More information can be found on the AACR meeting website.

About Biolexis Therapeutics, Inc.

Biolexis Therapeutics is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecules targeting cancers, metabolic, neurodegenerative, auto-immune, and inflammatory diseases. Biolexis rapidly discovers and develops novel clinical candidates with unprecedented speed and accuracy through their proprietary MolecuLern AI-enabled drug discovery process.

For more information, please visit www.biolexistx.com.

