Biolexis Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Poster at the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Annual Meeting 2024

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolexis Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage AI-driven biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will present a late-breaking poster at the 2024 American Association of Immunologists (AAI), taking place May 3-7, 2024, in Chicago, IL.

The conference brings together the top immunology experts for in-depth discussions exploring a wide array of topics, highlighting the latest groundbreaking discoveries in the field. Biolexis' scientific team will be presenting pre-clinical data demonstrating the efficacy of the company's novel PIM1-inhibitor, BLX-0631.

AAI poster presentation details are below:

Title: "Development of highly selective, potent, orally available PIM1 inhibitor BLX-0631 shows a therapeutics potential in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) models"

Session Title: Late-Breaking: Therapeutic Approaches to Autoimmunity (PM)

Session Date and Time: Monday May 6, 2024, 2:15 PM - 3:30 PM

Location: Exhibit Hall F1

Poster Board Number: B900

Abstract ID: 6301

More information can be found on the AAI meeting website.

About Biolexis Therapeutics, Inc.

Biolexis Therapeutics is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecules targeting cancers, metabolic, neurodegenerative, auto-immune, and inflammatory diseases. Biolexis rapidly discovers and develops novel clinical candidates with unprecedented speed and accuracy through their proprietary MolecuLern™ AI-enabled drug discovery process.

For more information, please visit www.biolexistx.com

