BioLife Solutions Announces Changes to Board of Directors

BOTHELL, Wash., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, today announced changes to its board of directors.

Raymond W. Cohen, the Chief Executive Officer of Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), joined the BioLife board in 2006 and has served as chairman since 2013 in addition to serving on, or chairing, various committees during his tenure. His resignation from the board was effective as of July 12th, 2021.

Mike Rice commented, "On behalf of all stakeholders of BioLife, we thank Ray for his many years of service for which we are sincerely grateful. His experience, mentorship and board leadership have been instrumental in helping craft our strategy and drive our growth at BioLife."

Current Chief Executive Officer and director, Mike Rice, has been appointed by the board of directors as the new chairman.

Mr. Cohen remarked, "It's been my sincere pleasure over the last 15 years to help Mike and the management team grow BioLife into a leading provider of bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy market. BioLife has a great future and I look forward to seeing continued product adoption and financial performance led by Mr. Rice and the new President, Mr. Dusty Tenney."

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Our portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems® high-capacity cryogenic freezers, Stirling Ultracold® ULT freezers, and SciSafe® biologic materials storage. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, and www.stirlingultracold.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

