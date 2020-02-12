BioLife Solutions Announces Earnings Call Date and Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb, 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of best-in-class bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced the dates for several key events:

Q4 & FY2019 Earnings Conference Call

The Company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and the Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) that afternoon. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.

To access the webcast, log on to the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 825-0512 (U.S. & Canada) or (315) 625-6880 (International) with the following Conference ID: 9098230. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on www.biolifesolutions.com for 90 days.

Investor Conferences

Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference; March 2-4, 2020 : Boston Marriott Copley Place

2020 Stephens West Coast 1x1 Conference; March 12, 2020 : The Palace Hotel, San Francisco

Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference; March 17-18, 2020 : InterContinental New York Barclay

B. Riley FBR's 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference; May 20-21, 2020 : Beverly Hilton

Scientific Conferences

CAR TCR Summit Europe; February 24-27, 2020 : Hotel Novotel London West

Innate Killer Summit 2020 | Hanson Wade ; March 24-26, 2020 : Westin San Diego

Advanced Therapies Congress & Expo; March 30 – April 1, 2020 : Business Design Centre, London

Massachusetts Association of Blood Banks (MABB); April 7-8, 2020 : Mansfield, MA

American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; April 24-29, 2020 : San Diego Convention Center

American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting; May 12-15, 2020 ; Hynes Convention Center, Boston

Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit 2020 | Hanson Wade ; May 19-21, 2020 ; Sheraton Boston Hotel

ISCT Annual Meeting; May 27-30, 2020 : Palais des congres de Paris, France

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media, HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter

Media & Investor Relations

Roderick de Greef

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 686-6002

rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com

